ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Devin Booker's Injury Status For Hornets-Suns Game

By Ben Stinar
FastBreak on FanNation
FastBreak on FanNation
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47NWwB_0dQrBLoX00

Devin Booker is listed as questionable for the game between the Charlotte Hornets and Phoenix Suns on Sunday.

View the original article to see embedded media.

The Phoenix Suns are hosting the Charlotte Hornets in Arizona on Sunday night, and for the game they could be without their best scorer.

Devin Booker has missed the last seven games with a hamstring injury, and for Sunday's game against the Hornets he is listed as questionable.

The status of Booker for the game can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.

While his status is up in the air, him being listed as questionable is a very positive sign that he is trending towards a return.

The Suns are tied with the Golden State Warriors for the best record in the NBA.

The Warriors have more wins (24-6), but the Suns have less losses (23-5).

If the Suns defeat the Hornets, they will gain sole possession of the top see in the Western Conference.

Related stories on NBA basketball

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star, and in his first season in Chicago, he recently passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE.

Comments / 0

Related
uticaphoenix.net

Michael Jordan blows gasket in box over Kelly Oubre’s ill-fated

If you’ve ever wondered why some players, no matter how talented, seem to bounce around from team to team like a ping pong ball, I present to you Kelly Oubre Jr. Oubre signed with the Charlotte Hornets in the offseason, making them his fourth team since he entered the NBA in 2015.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
Sporting News

Devin Booker makes his Suns return after lesson learned on the sideline

The return of Devin Booker feels like icing on the top of a very sweet Phoenix Suns cake right now. Rolling at the top of the Western Conference with a 24-5 record, the Suns welcomed back Booker to the lineup after a seven-game absence with a hamstring injury. NBA League...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Demar Derozan
Person
Michael Jordan
Person
Devin Booker
Yardbarker

Suns Injury Report Against The Hornets

The Phoenix Suns have announced their injury report for Sunday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. View the original article to see embedded media. The Phoenix Suns are hosting the Charlotte Hornets in Arizona on Sunday, and for the game they have announced their injury report. The official injury report can...
NBA
Sporting News

Suns depth shines through as Devin Booker returns from hamstring injury

The Phoenix Suns are 24-5 and sit on top of the Western Conference. The imposing record comes despite the absence of Devin Booker over the last seven games, with the star scorer sidelined with a hamstring injury. Unlock live games with NBA League Pass, try it for free for 7...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Phoenix Suns#Fantasylabs Nba#The Golden State Warriors#The Chicago Bulls#The Eastern Conference
SportsGrid

Devin Booker Returns to Action Against Hornets After Seven-Game Absence

The Phoenix Suns are getting a big boost on Sunday, as Devin Booker will return to action against the Charlotte Hornets. The two-time All-Star hasn’t played since November 20, missing the past seven games with a hamstring injury. Booker is the Suns’ top scorer, recording an average of 23.2...
NBA
arizonasports.com

Devin Booker set to return after missing 7 games for Phoenix Suns

Phoenix Suns shooting guard Devin Booker is set to return on Sunday against the Charlotte Hornets after missing seven games due to a left hamstring strain. On Nov. 30 against the Golden State Warriors, Booker aggravated his hamstring on a drive to the basket in the second quarter. He grabbed at it for only a second before shooting free throws and then exiting the game. Head coach Monty Williams said that was a situation in which Booker wanted to keep playing but Williams kept him out.
NBA
nsjonline.com

Booker returns, NBA-leading Suns rout Hornets

PHOENIX — In Phoenix’s last game, a victory over Washington on Thursday night, the Suns had eight players score in double figures. Devin Booker returned to action Sunday night — and they had nine. Booker scored 16 points in his return from a hamstring injury and the...
NBA
ESPN

Booker, Ayton push Suns past Lakers 108-90

LOS ANGELES -- — Devin Booker continued to distance himself from a hamstring injury that cost him seven games, scoring 24 points with nine rebounds and seven assists as the Phoenix Suns earned a 108-90 victory Tuesday night over the Los Angeles Lakers. Booker played 32 minutes and went...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NBA Teams
Charlotte Hornets
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Golden State Warriors
NBA Teams
Chicago Bulls
arizonasports.com

Devin Booker 1-on-1: Vet status, Christmas plans and Finals/Olympics run

Phoenix Suns shooting guard Devin Booker was kind enough to give Arizona Sports a few minutes of his time on Monday to discuss the latest in his life. A full transcription of the interview can be found below and the audio of it is above. The interviewer will not be offended which you choose.
NBA
FastBreak on FanNation

FastBreak on FanNation

New York, NY
1K+
Followers
629
Post
603K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of all things NBA

 https://www.si.com/fannation/nba/fastbreak

Comments / 0

Community Policy