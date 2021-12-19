ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

The Brooklyn Nets Are Reportedly Signing A Former Kentucky Basketball Star

By Ben Stinar
 3 days ago

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Brooklyn Nets are signing Wenyen Gabriel to a 10-day contract.

Gabriel has played for the New Orleans Pelicans, Sacramento Kings and Portland Trail Blazers.

He most recently has been playing for the Wisconsin Herd, which is the G-League affiliate of the Milwaukee Bucks.

He played his college basketball in Lexington at the University of Kentucky.

As for the Nets, they are the top team in the Eastern Conference right now.

On Saturday evening they fell to the Orlando Magic, but still have a 21-9 record in their first 30 games of the 2021-22 NBA season.

They appear as if they will be the team to beat in the playoffs to get out of the Eastern Conference.

