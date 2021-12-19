ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Colorado College hockey splits weekend series with Arizona State

By Tyler Bouldin
 3 days ago

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KXRM) — Dominic Basse made 28 saves to help the Colorado College Tigers bounce back from a Friday loss to the Arizona State Sun Devils with a 4-2 win Saturday night at Ed Robson Arena.

Hunter McKown, Tyler Coffey and Stanley Cooley each had a goal and an assist for Colorado College (4-11-3), which was without head coach Kris Mayotte for the second-straight game. Mayotte is with Team USA as they prepare for the World Junior Championships, so Peter Mannino stepped in as acting head coach in his absence.

Brian Hawkinson also added a goal for the Tigers.

Colorado College will be off for nearly three weeks, returning to action for another Friday-Saturday series beginning Jan. 7 at Miami (Ohio).

