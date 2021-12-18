ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Special session a landmark in meaningful achievement

By editorial board
News Register
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHouse Speaker Tina Kotek, a leading Democratic candidate for governor in next fall’s general election, called several months ago for the convening of the special Oregon legislative session finally held Monday. Her primary focus was preventing tenants with pending applications for pandemic-related rental assistance from being evicted in the meantime for...

