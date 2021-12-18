Special session a landmark in meaningful achievement

This past month, federal courts have entered stays on several of the Biden COVID vaccine mandates applicable to Wyoming. This means that those mandates cannot be implemented until the lawsuits challenging the mandates are decided or the judge otherwise decides to lift the stay prior to the end of the case. These stays come after the Wyoming legislature spent seven days and approximately $215 thousand in a special session with the stated intent of pushing back on those same mandates. However, despite the approximately twenty bills filed in the special session — most of which were aimed at COVID responses and requirements — the legislature only passed a single bill, and a rather innocuous one at that. House Bill 1002 provides for an appropriation of $4 million for the state attorney general to fight federal COVID mandates in Court. None of the bills attempting to prohibit employer mandates, ban compliance with federal mandates, or keep schools or school districts from enacting mask mandates ultimately received legislative approval.

