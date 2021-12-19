Mac Jones gives potential reason for Patriots' loss to Colts

The saying in and around the Patriots over the years is practice execution leads to game reality, and according to Mac Jones that's what happened Saturday night against the Colts.

New England played one of its worst halves in quite some time, trailing 17-0 at the break and 20-0 early in the third quarter. While the Patriots climbed back, they still fell to the Colts, 27-17.

Speaking to reporters after the game, the Patriots rookie offered up the team didn't have a great week of practice.

“I just don’t think it was our best effort," he said. "It starts with me, just throughout the week we didn’t have a great practice every day. It is what it is. You just have to move on, keep your head high and keep working because no one is going to feel sorry for [us].”

What made it a bad week of practice?

“Starting with me, just the energy was kind of low," Jones said. "Maybe feeling a little sorry for ourselves because we came off the bye and stuff, but not to get into details, but we just didn’t practice well. That just reflects how we played. I didn’t practice good and I know a lot of guys on our team felt the same way. We have to come to work every day and just be positive.”

Jones finished the game 26-for-45 with 299 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. He had a killer pick in the red zone at the end of the first half when the Patriots desperately needed points.

"We have to flush this game down the toilet and just roll," he said.

The Patriots will have an extra day of rest as they will host the Bills in a pivotal AFC East matchup next Sunday.

