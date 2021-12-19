ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Mac Jones gives potential reason for Patriots' loss to Colts

By Ryan Hannable
WEEI Sports Radio
WEEI Sports Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AKK7b_0dQrAOQV00

The saying in and around the Patriots over the years is practice execution leads to game reality, and according to Mac Jones that's what happened Saturday night against the Colts.

New England played one of its worst halves in quite some time, trailing 17-0 at the break and 20-0 early in the third quarter. While the Patriots climbed back, they still fell to the Colts, 27-17.

Speaking to reporters after the game, the Patriots rookie offered up the team didn't have a great week of practice.

“I just don’t think it was our best effort," he said. "It starts with me, just throughout the week we didn’t have a great practice every day. It is what it is. You just have to move on, keep your head high and keep working because no one is going to feel sorry for [us].”

What made it a bad week of practice?

“Starting with me, just the energy was kind of low," Jones said. "Maybe feeling a little sorry for ourselves because we came off the bye and stuff, but not to get into details, but we just didn’t practice well. That just reflects how we played. I didn’t practice good and I know a lot of guys on our team felt the same way. We have to come to work every day and just be positive.”

Jones finished the game 26-for-45 with 299 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. He had a killer pick in the red zone at the end of the first half when the Patriots desperately needed points.

"We have to flush this game down the toilet and just roll," he said.

The Patriots will have an extra day of rest as they will host the Bills in a pivotal AFC East matchup next Sunday.

Thanks to MacFarlane Energy, your Mitsubishi Diamond Elite contractor, where they can very affordably heat your three-season room with a Mitsubishi ductless hyper heat unit. Please visit MacFarlaneEnergy.com.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Sports

Nick Wright on Patriots' loss to Colts: Bill Belichick does not believe in Mac Jones I FIRST THINGS FIRST

The New England Patriots winning streak has come to an end after the Indianapolis Colts shut them down in Week 15. Nick Wright says this loss once again exposes the fact that despite past wins, Bill Belichick does not trust Mac Jones, and despite Kevin Wildes insistence that this win might be good for the rookie quarterback, Nick maintains Mac isn't the skilled weapon many think he is.
NFL
NESN

Annoyed Mac Jones Asks For End To Colts Game Questions During Interview

Mac Jones is on to Buffalo. Like, Mac Jones really is on to Buffalo. The Patriots quarterback was asked questions about Saturday’s loss to the Indianapolis Colts for roughly the first seven minutes of his Monday afternoon WEEI appearance. Many of the questions were geared around Jones’ remarks about New England having a rough week of practice before the disappointing loss at Lucas Oil Stadium.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ted Johnson on Mac Jones' criticism of Patriots: 'You're a rookie, keep your mouth shut'

Mac Jones is going above and beyond what most rookies do in their first season with the New England Patriots both on and off the field. Jones has helped the Patriots put together a 9-5 record after 15 weeks and he’s already a key voice of leadership. While he may be vocal in the locker room, he has been as uninteresting as quarterbacks can get when speaking with the media, likely on purpose. The Patriots seem to want to keep Jones out of the spotlight.
NFL
NBC Sports

Ted Johnson has interesting theory on Mac Jones' remarks after Patriots-Colts

Mac Jones doesn't say a whole lot in press conferences. In that regard, the New England Patriots rookie quarterback is very much a veteran. That's why it was odd that he was more candid than normal in his postgame presser talking about the team's preparation and lack of quality practice in the week leading up to its Week 15 matchup in Indy, which New England lost 27-17.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mac Jones
NBC Sports

Ex-NFL head coach encouraged by Mac Jones' play late in Patriots-Colts

Rex Ryan has been critical of New England Patriots rookie quarterback Mac Jones during the 2021 NFL season, particularly early on when the offense didn't have a prolific passing attack and the team stumbled to a 2-4 record through six weeks. At one point in October, Ryan even said the...
NFL
NBC Sports

Mac Jones done answering Colts game questions, on to Buffalo

The next week will be spent dissecting the New England Patriots' Week 15 loss to the Indianapolis Colts, but Mac Jones is moving on. The Patriots' rookie quarterback made it clear Monday he no longer wants to talk about Saturday night's 27-17 defeat. A question about his failed fourth-quarter flea-flicker sparked a testy exchange on WEEI's "Merloni & Fauria."
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colts#Patriots#Bills#New England#American Football#Afc East#Macfarlane Energy#Mitsubishi Diamond Elite
cbslocal.com

Mac Jones Refuses To Talk About Colts Game In Nicest Way Possible

BOSTON (CBS) — Rookie quarterback Mac Jones is navigating his way through his first NFL season. While he’s had to learn a lot about the X’s and O’s of football, he’s also learning “The Patriot Way” when it comes to dealing with the media.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Patriots QB Mac Jones wants to flush turd vs. Colts ‘down the toilet’

The New England Patriots were riding high on their seven-game win streak, but were brought back down to earth in Week 15 showdown against the Indianapolis Colts. The loss was a rare stinker from rookie quarterback Mac Jones, who has been rock solid for the Patriots in his first season of NFL action. Jones went 26-for-45 passing the pigskin, with two touchdowns and two interceptions.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Cam Newton’s 3-word answer when asked what’s wrong with Panthers’ passing game

The Carolina Panthers went back to utilizing just one single quarterback for Sunday’s matchup against the Buffalo Bills, but the results for Matt Rhule’s squad were much of the same. The 31-14 loss saw minimal success out of the passing game, and when quarterback Cam Newton was asked about the problem after the game, he gave a rather concerning three-word response, via Jonathan M. Alexander.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Peyton Manning News

Legendary NFL quarterback Peyton Manning has a lot of cool bullet points on his resume. Could NFL owner be next?. According to a report from CBS Sports, Manning is believed to be in the mix for an ownership role with the Denver Broncos. The Broncos could reportedly be sold by...
NFL
Yardbarker

Tom Brady had message for Dennis Allen after interception

Tom Brady did not have a pleasant night on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints, and he appeared to have a message for Dennis Allen towards the end of the loss. Brady struggled through the 9-0 shutout loss at home against New Orleans. On his team’s second-to-last possession, Brady threw an interception to seal the loss.
NFL
FanSided

Saints player makes mistake trolling Tom Brady after embarrassing loss

Tom Brady and the Buccaneers had a night to forget as the Saints completed the sweep of the top team in the NFC South. Last night was a tough game for Tom Brady and the Buccaneers. Losing to the Saints with a depleted roster and losing several key players to injury all in one night is hard, and the day after losses like this never get better.
NFL
WEEI Sports Radio

WEEI Sports Radio

Boston, MA
2K+
Followers
6K+
Post
719K+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from Boston, including the Red Sox, New England Patriots, Celtics, Bruins and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/weei

Comments / 0

Community Policy