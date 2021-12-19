ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

NCAA Division II Football Playoff Glance

ESPN
 3 days ago

This story is from ESPN.com's automated news wire. Wire...

www.espn.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
The Spun

SEC Football Standout Reportedly Arrested Saturday Night

One of Arkansas’ best players was reportedly arrested during the overnight hours of Sunday morning. Per Matt Zenitz of On3, Razorbacks defensive end Tre Williams was arrested with a DWI. Williams was a transfer from Missouri this season and was one of the Hogs’ best players in the trenches....
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Ohio State loses four-star defensive lineman to NCAA Transfer Portal

Ohio State defensive lineman Darrion Henry-Young has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, On3’s Matt Zenitz has learned. A native of Cincinnati, Ohio, Henry-Young redshirted the 2020 season, his first year with the Ohio State program. He appeared in just two games during the redshirt season against Nebraska and Rutgers, totaling just one tackle on the season, which happened to be a sack. This year, that has hardly changed, as Henry-Young has hardly seen the field in his time with the Ohio State Buckeyes; his sole tackle in 2020 is the only statistic he’s recorded in two seasons with the program. Henry-Young will enter the program with three years of eligibility remaining.
OHIO STATE
On3.com

Tennessee football lands talented quarterback transfer

Appalachian State transfer quarterback Navy Shuler has committed to play for Tennessee, he tweeted Sunday. The redshirt freshman has spent the past two seasons in a backup role with the Mountaineers. “I want to thank my lord and savior Jesus Christ for allowing me to play the game I love...
TENNESSEE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncaa Division Ii#West Florida#American Football#Lindenwood 3 Harding 30#Central Wash#Lenoir Rhyne 10 Newberry#Augustana#Notre Dame#Grand Valley St#Harding 9 Valdosta#Mines 31 Championship#Espn Com
saturdaydownsouth.com

Brian Kelly reportedly contacted current SEC OC for same position at LSU

Brian Kelly is still looking to make a couple of important hires at LSU — his offensive and defensive coordinators. Per FootballScoop.com, Kelly is targeting an OC from Cincinnati and a DC from the NFL ranks. But, according to the FootballScoop.com report, Kelly reached out to Georgia OC Todd...
NFL
On3.com

5-star wide receiver Zachariah Branch sets Christmas Eve commitment

Las Vegas (Nev.) Bishop Gorman wide receiver Zachariah Branch will announce his commitment on Christmas Eve at 4:00 p.m. ET, he tweeted Monday. Branch is the No. 15 prospect in the 2023 class, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. He ranks as the nation’s No. 1 wide receiver and the top overall prospect in Nevada.
FOOTBALL
thespun.com

USC QB Transfer Says Interesting School Was 1st To Contact Him

Earlier this month, USC quarterback Kedon Slovis decided to enter the NCAA transfer portal. Among the first schools to contact him was one of the Trojans’ greatest rivals. In an interview with TrojanSports.com, Slovis revealed that the Notre Dame Fighting Irish were the first team to call him. He said he was shocked by how quickly he heard back from any team, let alone Notre Dame.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
College Football
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

CFB World Reacts To Alabama’s Latest Addition

Alabama got a massive addition to its football team on Tuesday. Jahmyr Gibbs from Georgia Tech is transferring to Tuscaloosa to play for the Crimson Tide next season and that will only make them more dangerous. He’s coming off the best season of his collegiate career after he finished with...
ALABAMA STATE
ESPN

Lincoln Riley has USC Trojans starting to believe in themselves again

Just over a month ago, Lincoln Riley showed up to a practice at Los Alamitos High School in Orange County by himself. It was Oklahoma's bye week, and it was the first time he had been able to recruit on the road in nearly two years. He was there to watch five-star quarterback Malachi Nelson, then an Oklahoma commit, and his teammate Makai Lemon, a five-star wide receiver and also a Sooners commit.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy