NBA

Bradley Beal torches Jazz for 37 points as Wizards win, 109-103

By Dana Greene
ABC4
ABC4
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EDkM4_0dQr9xsK00

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – All of a sudden the Jazz are in a rare losing skid.

Bradley Beal scored a season-high 37 points and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope hit a late 3-pointer to help the Washington Wizards beat the Utah Jazz 109-103 on Saturday night.

The Jazz have now lost back-to-back home games, after falling to the San Antonio Spurs Friday night.

With Washington up 105-103, the Wizards’ Raul Neto won a jump ball with Donovan Mitchell, and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope hit a 3-pointer with 11.6 seconds to play.

Neto, a former Jazz guard, had 15 points and a career-high seven rebounds, and Caldwell-Pope finished with 13 points to help the Wizards snap a four-game losing streak.

Jazz 8-game winning streak comes to an end against Spurs, 128-126

Mitchell scored 32 points, Bojan Bogdanovic had 18 points and Rudy Gobert added 11 points, 19 rebounds and a season-high six blocks for Utah. The Jazz have lost on consecutive nights after winning eight straight.

The Jazz played without Mike Conley, who was resting in the second game of a back-to-back, and often looked dysfunctional on offense without their point guard.

In a game devoid of much emotion most of the way, Mitchell bullied Neto on the block and scored late in the third quarter. The basket moved the Jazz in front for the first time in the second half, 73-72. Then he flexed and urged the crowd on.

After a timeout, Beal drove the lane and dunked and celebrated all the way down the court. Things got more intense from there.

Red-hot Jazz pull away from Clippers for 8th straight win, 124-103

In the third quarter, Beal fell awkwardly and stayed on the floor for a minute or so, holding his leg at the knee. After a timeout, he was back on the court and got an assist on the next play.

Even as Gobert piled up the blocks, Wizards were determined to get to the basket, points in the paint. Washington, which led 84-80 going into the final period, is 12-1 this season when leading after three quarters.

The Jazz had 16 turnovers that led to 18 Washington points. Utah shot 7-for-14 from the line in the fourth quarter. Jordan Clarkson made one of his 10 3-point attempts. The Jazz made only one of their final six field goal attempts.

The Jazz next host the Charlotte Hornets Monday night at 7:00 p.m.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

Comments / 0

