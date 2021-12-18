'I'm extremely disappointed': Paul Rudd's fifth time hosting 'SNL' relies on taped, old sketches

Live from New York, it's a pandemic-modified " Saturday Night Live ."

NBC's long-running sketch show still went on, amid a spike in COVID-19 cases in the Big Apple, sans studio audience. The evening marked Paul Rudd 's fifth time as host.

The series announced the day-of change on Twitter. It also sent home several cast members, crew, special guests and musical guest Charli XCX as the omicron variant of coronavirus spread, according to a person with knowledge of the plans who wasn't authorized to speak publicly.

But Tom Hanks still appeared. "I came here from California, and if you think I was going to fly 3,000 miles and not be on TV, well, you've got another thing coming," cracked Hanks, wearing a jacket emblazoned with a "5," signifying the number of times he's hosted. Hanks also welcomed former "SNL" cast member and writer Tina Fey, a fellow a member of the five-time club.

"Tina, another five-timer, thank you for joining me," Hanks said. "As you know, I started the five-timers club."

"Oh, like you started COVID," Fey joked of Hanks' diagnosis in March 2020 , making him one of the earliest celebrities to go public with their COVID battle.

"Thank you for coming," Rudd said, addressing Fey and Hanks. "I'm extremely disappointed." But People magazine's newest "Sexiest Man Alive" could rest easy. He still received his hosting jacket, given to him by cast member Kenan Thompson, who joked Rudd was getting the accomplishment for hosting "4.5 times."

Thompson and Fey explained the show would proceed relying on sketches filmed earlier in the week and past favorite sketches. "It's going be a little bit like that new Beatles documentary," Rudd said, referencing " The Beatles: Get Back ," directed by Peter Jackson. "A lot of old footage but enough new stuff that you're like, 'OK, yeah, I'll watch that.'"

