As concerns and caseloads of COVID-19 infections continue to rise amid the Omicron variant, Center Theatre Group announced late Thursday night that the evening’s performance of A Christmas Carol was canceled due to breakthrough COVID-19 cases that have been detected in the show’s company despite “robust measures being in place.” The statement confirmed that performances scheduled for Friday night and Saturday afternoon will also be nixed while “all other performances are scheduled to go on as planned” as of right now. We regret any disappointment or inconvenience this may cause,” continued the statement. The news comes two weeks after a triumphant...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 8 DAYS AGO