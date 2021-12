Russia and United States Tie for Gold in Men’s 200 Medley Relay; U.S. Men Lower American Record. Prior to this week, there had never been a tie for the gold medal in a relay at the Short Course World Championships, but it has now happened twice at the 2021 edition of the meet in Abu Dhabi. Four days after the U.S. and Canadian women tied for gold in the 400 freestyle relay, the Russian Swimming Federation and the United States finished in equal marks of 1:30.51 in the men’s 200 medley relay.

SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO