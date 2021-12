This story originally appeared in the Winter 2021 Issue of This Old House Magazine. Click here to learn how to subscribe. Your home is your haven, a place of comfort and security. But in one respect, it may hold hazards you haven’t thought much about. “People feel safest from fires when they’re at home, but in reality, that’s where they are at greatest risk,” says Susan McKelvey of the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA).

