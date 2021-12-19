Fairfield Union falls just short, suffers first loss of the season

RUSHVILLE — After starting the season with six consecutive wins, first-year Fairfield Union boys basketball coach Travis Schaeffer knew his young and inexperienced team would eventually face some adversity.

The biggest question in his mind was how would they react and how would they respond?

Even though it wasn’t the outcome he desired, he got his answer. The Falcons, who do not have a senior in the starting lineup, faced immense pressure from visiting Teays Valley, and each time it looked as if the Vikings were going to pull away, Fairfield Union made just enough plays to stay within striking distance.

Trailing by nine points with just over three minutes remaining, the Falcons came all the way back before falling just short in a hard-fought 56-55 Mid-State League-Buckeye Division loss in front of a huge crowd Saturday night.

“Anytime you have a young team you want to see how they handle adversity,” Schaeffer said. “We have been challenged a little bit before but never like tonight against a good team. As a first-year coach with a young team, how are we going to respond when things aren’t going our way and I thought we did great. Our guys never gave up hope and they kept picking each other up and kept battling, which is what you want to see.”

Trailing 56-48 with 30 seconds left, things looked bleak for the Falcons (6-0, 3-1), but as Schaeffer said, they kept grinding away. Sophomore Caleb Redding scored inside with 30 seconds left and then drained a 3-pointer with 4.3 seconds remaining to cut the deficit to 56-53.

On the ensuing out-of-bounds play, the Vikings were whistled for an offensive foul to give the Falcons a chance to tie it, but it wasn’t meant to be. Owen Morgan, the lone senior on the team threw the ball in bounds, it ricocheted off a defensive player and his only option was to lay it at the buzzer.

When the dust had settled, two things stood out, and is magnified even more in a close loss, was the fact the Falcons turned the ball over 19 times and went only 6-for-16 at the free throw line.

“We have struggled all year from the free throw line,” Schaeffer said. As for the turnovers, Teays Valley does a great job with their pressure. They make you incredibly uncomfortable and I think we are just a little inexperienced, and we have a lot of guys that don’t have a lot of varsity time. However, it was a huge building night because when we got down, we could have packed it in, but I was proud of the way we kept fighting and scrapping the entire game.

“The pride they showed, and yes we need to do a better job at the free throw line and taking care of the ball, but what I saw is the beginning of a team growing up and great things to come.”

Fairfield Union fell behind 17-8 at the end of the first quarter but was able to battle back and cut the deficit to 25-23 at halftime. Junior guard Brennen Rowles scored 10 points in second quarter, including two 3-pointers.

The third quarter did not get off to a good start for the Falcons when Rowles and Caleb Schmelzer both picked up their third fouls the first two minutes of the quarter and were forced to the bench.

Teays Valley took advantage and built its lead to 35-28, but Fairfield Union finished the third quarter on a 9-2 run to cut the margin to 39-37 heading to the fourth quarter.

Sparked by the play of senior guard Peyton Weiler, who scored 12 of his 18 points in the final quarter, Teays Valley was able to increase its lead to 51-42 in the first four minutes of the fourth quarter before the Falcons made their comeback.

Rowles led the Falcons with 16 points, including four 3-pointers and three assists, Redding finished with 12 points and eight rebounds and Morgan came off the bench to chip in nine points, three rebounds and two assists. Ted Harrah added four points, eight rebounds and three assists.

