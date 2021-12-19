ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Man Suffers Broken Leg in Teralta East Collision Between Prius, Highlander

By Editor
 3 days ago
Photo by Alexander Nguyen

A 45-year-old man suffered serious injuries Saturday after allegedly failing to halt at a stop sign in Teralta East.

The man was driving southbound on Estrella Avenue in a black Toyota Prius at 12:29 p.m. Saturday. At Orange Avenue, according to San Diego police Officer John Buttle, he went through a stop sign.

The Prius struck a black Toyota Highlander moving eastbound on Orange, the officer said.

The man was transported to a hospital with a fractured right thigh bone, Buttle said. The Highlander driver, a woman, 45, was not injured.

Traffic division officers responded to the scene and were investigating.

– City News Service

Times of San Diego

Times of San Diego

