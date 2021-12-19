2021 Holiday Hootenanny with Randall Bramblett, Jim Lauderdale

A Georgia native, singer/songwriter Leah Belle Faser has an authentic musical style that crosses many different genres but is grounded in a unique blended sound seasoned with county, pop, rock, and folk influences. Powerful and soulful, Leah’s vocals bring to life the emotion and energy of the thought-provoking lyrics and rich storytelling she delivers through compelling original songs and the songs of favorite artists. In 2020, Leah worked with Grammy-Award winning producer Casey Wood to release her debut EP, Crossing Hermi’s Bridge — now out on all platforms. Leah is a “Teen Artist of the Year” nominee in the 2021 Georgia Country Awards and was also recently named among the “5 Up-And-Coming Women Musicians You Should Know” in Bust Magazine and as one of "Three Acts to Watch" in Wide Open Country. In 2021, Leah was thrilled to be an opening act for Jimmie Allen at the Warner Robins Independence Day Concert, for Christopher Cross at the Woodstock Summer Concert Series, and to be featured at other notable music festivals and events throughout Georgia. A member of the Junior class of the IB Magnet Program at Campbell High School in Smyrna, Leah can be found playing solo acoustic gigs at venues in Atlanta and North Georgia on weekends. For a schedule, visit www.leahbellefaser.com.

MUSIC ・ 4 DAYS AGO