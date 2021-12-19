ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

2021 Holiday Hootenanny with Randall Bramblett, Jim Lauderdale

creativeloafing.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 10th Annual Holiday Hootenanny is poised to be a musically emotional experience for all who can make it. Two musicians...

creativeloafing.com

Comments / 0

Related
creativeloafing.com

Michelle Malone and The Hot Toddies

Join the Hot Toddies with Michelle Malone, Doug Kees and Matt Stallard for a swingin’ Christmas show with all your favorite holiday songs! Come sing along to all your favorite Christmas songs, and get in the spirit, because "“Nothing puts the 'merry' in Christmas like Michelle Malone and The Hot Toddies” — Scott Freeman, Arts Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
creativeloafing.com

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit

Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit will perform live at The Tabernacle on Dec 16-19, 2021. From CL Critic Hal Horowitz: Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit, The Tabernacle — Few expected ex-Drive-By Trucker Isbell to connect quite as effectively with an audience when he left that band in 2007 for a solo career. But through a clutch of literate, rocking Americana albums and a grinding tour schedule with a great band in tow, he has become one of the top draws in his rootsy singer/songwriter field. Better still, this four night stand will feature music from his new Georgia Blue album, a tour-de-force of diverse covers from artists originating from the Peach State ranging from R.E.M. to Gladys Knight, Drivin N Cryin and even Cat Power and Vic Chesnutt.
MUSIC
creativeloafing.com

Club Hertz Live with Leah Belle Faser, Liz and the Lions, Haddon Kime

A Georgia native, singer/songwriter Leah Belle Faser has an authentic musical style that crosses many different genres but is grounded in a unique blended sound seasoned with county, pop, rock, and folk influences. Powerful and soulful, Leah’s vocals bring to life the emotion and energy of the thought-provoking lyrics and rich storytelling she delivers through compelling original songs and the songs of favorite artists. In 2020, Leah worked with Grammy-Award winning producer Casey Wood to release her debut EP, Crossing Hermi’s Bridge — now out on all platforms. Leah is a “Teen Artist of the Year” nominee in the 2021 Georgia Country Awards and was also recently named among the “5 Up-And-Coming Women Musicians You Should Know” in Bust Magazine and as one of "Three Acts to Watch" in Wide Open Country. In 2021, Leah was thrilled to be an opening act for Jimmie Allen at the Warner Robins Independence Day Concert, for Christopher Cross at the Woodstock Summer Concert Series, and to be featured at other notable music festivals and events throughout Georgia. A member of the Junior class of the IB Magnet Program at Campbell High School in Smyrna, Leah can be found playing solo acoustic gigs at venues in Atlanta and North Georgia on weekends. For a schedule, visit www.leahbellefaser.com.
MUSIC
creativeloafing.com

Joe Gransden Holiday Special with Robin Latimore

At 38 years old, Joe Gransden has already performed worldwide and released seven CDs under his own name. Renowned first for the hard bop approach of his trumpet, Gransden's singing voice has been compared to that of Chet Baker and Frank Sinatra.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Lauderdale
Person
Bruce Hampton
WABE

10th annual ‘Holiday Hootenanny’ at Variety Playhouse benefits Habitat For Humanity

The tenth annual “Holiday Hootenanny” returns to the Variety Playhouse this Sunday, a concert of local artists and tributes honoring Atlanta musicians who passed away this year. With three sets of music spanning genres across the Americana spectrum and encompassing several decades of Atlanta talent, this year’s “Hootenanny” promises to live up to its name and reputation, with proceeds benefiting Atlanta’s Habitat For Humanity. Thomas “TDawg” Helland, producer of “Holiday Hootenanny,” and Atlanta bluegrass musician Reverend Jeff Mosier joined “City Lights” host Lois Reitzes via Zoom to talk about the “Hootenanny” and the joyful noise its attendees can look forward to.
ATLANTA, GA
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
24/7 Wall St.

The Most Covered Song In Music History

Some of the most successful singers of all time did not begin their careers as singers. They started out as songwriters. Ed Sheeran wrote songs for others before he became a megastar. So did Katy Perry. On the other hand, some songwriters wrote songs for other artists throughout their careers. The Bee Gees did this […]
MUSIC
Variety

Rapper Drakeo the Ruler Dead After Backstage Stabbing at L.A. Concert

Rapper Drakeo the Ruler died after being stabbed backstage at the Once Upon a Time in L.A. multi-artist concert at the Banc of California Stadium, a rep for the performer has confirmed to Variety. Superstar Drake, who appeared on a Drakeo the Ruler single earlier this year, was among those posting condolences on social media. “”Nah man this shit isn’t right for real wtf are we doing,” posted Drake, who make a guest appearance on a Drakeo single earlier this year. “Always picked my spirit up with your energy. RIP Drakeo.” Multiple reports cited a backstage brawl occurred at about 8:30 p.m....
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hootenanny
MIX 107.9

Chris Lane Has COVID-19, Fully Vaxxed

    Well, Chris Lane won’t be hard to find this holiday season. The singer has tested positive for COVID-19.  He revealed the positive test on social media over the weekend. “Well, COVID finally got me,” said the “Big, Big Plans” singer on his Instagram Stories. “Praying the rest of the family doesn’t get it.” […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
Ok Magazine

Mike Wolfe Finalizes Divorce With Ex Jodi, 'American Pickers' Star Reportedly Ordered To Shell Out Millions In Alimony

Mike Wolfe has reportedly finalized his divorce from ex-wife Jodi Wolfe over a year after the reality TV duo called it quits. Jodi slapped the American Pickers star with divorce papers in June 2020, citing "irreconcilable differences," and according to a new report, Mike has been ordered to shell out millions to his ex as part of their divorce agreement.
TROUBLE RELATIONSHIP
thesource.com

Hip-Hop Pioneer, Producer Kangol Kid Dies

Hip-Hop pioneer, rapper and music producer Kangol Kid has transitioned. His son confirmed his death in an Instagram post Saturday. Kangol, whose real name was Shaun Shiller Fequiere died after a battle with colorectal cancer after a diagnosis in February. Kangol Kid and his group UTFO are pioneers of early...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NME

The best (and worst) new Christmas songs of 2021 – ranked!

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas, and accordingly, music’s finest are out to warm your cockles (and bag the festive Number One spot) with this year’s array of seasonal singles. From pandemic references and cancellations to disturbing levels of horniness, this year’s offerings span the lot. Pour yourself an eggnog and settle in.
MUSIC
wcsx.com

Neil Young: His 79 Best Songs Ranked – Buffalo Springfield, CSNY + Solo

Neil Young has created a massive amount of music over the past five decades — ear-splitting rock with Crazy Horse, gentle solo acoustic music, psychedelic West coast rock with Buffalo Springfield and folk rock with Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young, not to mention some wild genre experiments in the ‘80s. Not everything he tries works, and not every album is a classic. But, with the release of his new album, BARN, we took a deep dive into his entire catalog. If you’re looking for his most famous songs, scroll ahead to #25, but if you’re not a die-hard fan, you might find some stuff you’ll really like here.
MUSIC
WSYX ABC6

Jim Brickman holiday tour preview

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — He's bringing his holiday magic to Central Ohio. Pianist Jim Brickman, discusses his annual holiday tour "The Gift of Christmas” with Good Day Columbus' Katie McKee and Cameron Fontana. Jim Brickman will be performing "The Gift of Christmas" on Wednesday, Dec. 22. at the...
COLUMBUS, OH
94.3 Jack FM

Billy Corgan joins Cameo to raise money for animal shelter

Finally, Billy Corgan is on Cameo. The Smashing Pumpkins frontman and his longtime partner Chloe Mendel have joined the site, which allows you to purchase personalized video messages from celebrities, to raise money for their hometown no-kill animal shelter PAWS Chicago. Corgan, of course, is a longtime supporter of PAWS...
PETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy