Keep kitten out of Christmas mischief

By: KDKA-TV News Staff
MONROEVILLE (KDKA) – Typically, when Santa comes to “tahn” he brings Pittsburgh kids the toys in a sleigh.
Today, though, he got some help from local tow truck drivers.
Dozens of companies gathered to drop off gifts at Magill’s Towing in Monroeville.
Organizers say this is a family effort for all of the companies, drivers, and everyone else who is involved.
“A bunch of great, great people with their families, staff, employees, multiple businesses are out here today, trying to help some kids out for the holidays,” said Joey Janicky, the founder of Tows For Tots.
This marked the sixth year for Tows For Tots and organizers have seen it grow every year.
