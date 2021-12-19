Boyfriend's past has me questioning him

I caught my boyfriend in a lie and I wish he can just tell the truth! Why are men like this? I’ve been with my boyfriend for about 2 years and I’m just about ready to call it quits. I do like my man but I feel I cannot trust him. He says I am dumb if I break up with him over this. So I we don’t really have a lot of time to spend with each other because of our current schedules so we try to plan a date night every 2 weeks. I made dinner reservations, and at this particular place if you don’t make it on time you lose your spot. Early in the day I asked him to be ready by 7pm. 6pm came around he wasn’t answering his phone. I got all dolled up and waited for him to pick me up. He got to my house at 7:50. I asked him why he was late and he said he was still doing some stuff back at his office. We didn’t make it to our reservations, I was bummed but I was being understanding. I know he felt bad, he went to kiss me and when he did I tasted and saw margarita salt on his beard and mustache. After asking him many times he finally admitted he was having a drink with the guys and he lost track of time. I was so mad that I we lost our reservations, he made me think he had to work late, he lied!! It might not seem like a big deal, but he says a lot of little lies to cover up his f*** ups! He only confessed after he got caught. Ladies what would you do? (email your situation to listeners@957thebeatfm.com)

RELATIONSHIP ADVICE ・ 12 DAYS AGO