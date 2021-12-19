ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

‘Nothing was good enough tonight to win’: Bill Belichick’s thoughts on the Patriots’ loss vs. the Colts

By Hayden Bird
 3 days ago

"I've said it like five times, I could just say it another five times."

Bill Belichick during the Patriots-Colts game. AP Photo/Aaron Doster

After the Patriots lost to the Colts 27-17 on Saturday night, ending New England’s seven-game winning streak, Bill Belichick succinctly explained all of the things that went wrong for his football team.

“Didn’t play well, didn’t coach well, too many penalties, fumbles, interceptions, over 200 yards rushing [allowed], played from behind for the whole game,” said Belichick. “Nothing really good enough.”

The loss dropped the Patriots below the Chiefs and Titans in the AFC playoff standings.

“Disappointing but we’ll move on,” said Belichick of the defeat.

New England’s coach didn’t appear to want to provide expansive answers.

Asked for an explanation of how the Colts blocked a Patriots punt in the first quarter, Belichick kept it simple.

“We didn’t block the guy,” he explained.

“Nothing was good enough tonight to win,” Belichick added later in the press conference.

On the topic of Colts running back Jonathan Taylor, who rushed for 170 yards on 29 carries, Belichick maintained his message.

“I’ve said it like five times, I could just say it another five times: We didn’t do anything well enough to win tonight, including giving up 225 yards rushing,” said Belichick.

With the a rematch against the Bills now looming in Week 16, Belichick was asked how he thinks his team might try to turn the page from the defeat against the Colts.

“We’ll see,” Belichick replied.

