It was another absolutely packed weekend for boxing with several strong main events, some memorable stoppages, and the foundation for some big clashes next year. The most notable action in the ring came at light heavyweight. Artur Beterbiev laid claim to history’s crown in 2019 and unified the IBF and WBC belts with an excellent stoppage of Oleksandr Gvozdyk. Beterbiev hasn’t had a chance to do much since. Defending against solid contender Marcus Browne on Friday, Beterbiev got to remind the world how good he can be.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO