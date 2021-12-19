ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recap: Stars rally behind loss of Kero to defeat Hawks 4-3 in overtime

Cover picture for the articleDALLAS -- In an emotional postgame press conference from Joe Pavelski, it became apparent that whatever the outcome of the game between the Stars and Chicago Blackhawks would've been would've taken a backseat to the well-being of Tanner Kero. The Stars won the game, a 4-3 overtime victory in...

DALLAS (AP) — John Klingberg scored on the power play 2:13 into overtime and the Dallas Stars beat the Chicago Blackhawks 4-3 on Saturday night. Hancock native and Michigan Tech alum Tanner Kero was taken from the ice on a stretcher with his head mobilized. Blackhawks’ Brett Connolly rode Kero into the boards 3:02 into the game. He was given a five-minute major and game misconduct.
NHL, NHLPA agree to begin Holiday Break after Dec. 21 games

NEW YORK/TORONTO -- With no games currently scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 22, because of COVID-related postponements, the National Hockey League and NHL Players' Association have agreed to postpone the five games that remain scheduled on Thursday, Dec. 23, in order to begin the collectively-bargained Holiday Break effective with the conclusion of games tomorrow night, Dec. 21.
Ex-Bruin Brett Connolly Suspended Four Games After Scary Hit On Tanner Kero

Chicago Blackhawks forward Brett Connolly on Sunday was suspended by the NHL for a brutal hit on Dallas Stars forward Tanner Kero. Connolly, who spent parts of two seasons with the Boston Bruins (2014-2016) will miss four games for the incident, which occurred early in the first period of Saturday’s game. Kero was taken off the ice on a stretcher following the hit, for which Connolly was tabbed with a five-minute major penalty and a game misconduct.
NHL players will not compete at Beijing Olympics: reports

National Hockey League players will not compete in February's Beijing Winter Olympics in the wake of 50 NHL games being postponed over Covid-19, according to reports Tuesday. With Tuesday's Washington at Philadelphia game being postponed by an outbreak from the visitors, the NHL has been forced to postpone 50 games this season. 
Latest shutdown casts doubt on NHL's Beijing Olympic participation

The National Hockey League on Sunday suspended all games involving cross border travel between Canada and the United States, putting in doubt the players ability to participate in the 2022 Beijing Olympics. The league was scheduled to take a three-week break in February so the NHL could take part in the Winter Games for the first time since 2014 in Sochi, but with close to 40 games postponed due to Covid-19 outbreaks, the league might now have to use that time to get the regular season schedule back on track. The league said on Sunday it is expected to make a decision on the Olympics in the coming days. "Given the disruption to the NHLâs regular-season schedule caused by recent COVID-related events  and the continued uncertainty caused by the ongoing COVID pandemic, the NHL and NHLPA are actively discussing the matter of NHL Player participation in the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, China, and expect to be in a position to announce a final determination in the coming days," a spokesman for the league said Sunday.
Devils need more consistency, leadership from veteran players, GM says

Fitzgerald believes commitment has 'slipped' after strong start this season. The New Jersey Devils need greater consistency and leadership from their veteran players, general manager Tom Fitzgerald said Monday. "I need to see the experience gained over the years they've played and parlay that into consistency," Fitzgerald said. "They're the...
Stars’ News & Rumors: COVID-19 & Tanner Kero

In this edition of Dallas Stars’ News & Rumors, COVID-19 issues lead to a leaguewide shutdown & a scary moment for Tanner Kero. As much as we tried to avoid it and hoped it would not happen, COVID-19 has reared its ugly head once again this season. After the past week saw 39 games postponed, including any cross-border travel, and countless players added to the COVID protocol list, the NHL decided to shut down the league from Dec 22-25, with the first games being played on Dec 27.
Red Wings shut down through the Holiday Break

NEW YORK -- The National Hockey League announced today that due to concern with the number of positive cases within the last several days, as well continued COVID spread, the Detroit Red Wings' games will be postponed at least through the scheduled completion of the League's Holiday Break in the schedule on Dec. 26. The decision was made by the NHL's, the NHLPA's and the Club medical groups.
