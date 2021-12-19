ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Power Book II: Ghost season 2 episode 5: Is Lorenzo out of prison?

cartermatt.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe knew that entering Power Book II: Ghost season 2 episode 5, there was a chance that we’d see some pretty big stuff. How could we not? This was the final episode before the hiatus, and we knew the show was going to deliver some big stuff. So...

cartermatt.com

Comments / 0

Related
PopSugar

There's a Reason Mecca, aka Daniel Sunjata, From Power Book II: Ghost Looks So Familiar

If you've been keeping up with Power Book II: Ghost, then you're probably wondering why Daniel Sunjata's handsome character Mecca, aka Dante, looks so familiar. It's probably because the seasoned actor has been seen in a dozen TV shows and movies over the years — appearing in everything from The Devil Wears Prada to Ghosts of Girlfriends Past to Sex and the City and more. His latest role might come as a shocker (considering his complete transformation), but Sunjata is no stranger to the big and small screens. Ahead, keep reading to see what shows and movies you may recognize him from.
TV SHOWS
TVLine

Power Book II Just Revealed the Secret That Monet's Been Hiding From Jump

This post contains a major spoiler from Sunday’s Power Book II: Ghost. You’ve been warned. If you thought Monet Tejada’s concern forZeke always seemed a little intense for an aunt-nephew relationship, well, now you know why. In Sunday’s episode of Power Book II: Ghost, we learned that Monet (played by Mary J. Blige) is really Zeke’s mother. And his father is Dante, aka Mecca, aka Monet’s former love (played by Daniel Sunjata) who first showed up in the Season 2 premiere. It appears that Monet never told Dante about the pregnancy, though he figured it out and has been paying Zeke’s legal bills ever since...
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Power Book II: Ghost brings Ghost back with a twist

Power Book II: Ghost spoilers follow. Power Book II: Ghost saw the return of one of Power's characters in a new murder storyline during its latest episode (December 19). After killing his father Ghost (Omari Hardwick), protagonist Tariq St Patrick (Michael Rainey Jr) is following in his footsteps to become a powerful drug dealer.
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Monet
kb101fm.com

Starz renews ‘Power Book II: Ghost’, Boyz II Men musical, and more

Power Book II: Ghost has been renewed for a third season on Starz with production set to commence in early 2022. The series features Michael Rainey Jr. as Tariq St. Patrick, Mary J. Blige as Monet Stewart Tejada, Cliff “Method Man” Smith as Davis McLean, and Larenz Tate as Rashad Tate. Season two premiered Sunday, November 21 and continues Sunday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Starz.
MOVIES
POPSUGAR

Power Book II: Ghost: Monet's Bombshell Secret Finally Reveals the Mystery Behind Zeke's Parents

The Power universe is always good for throwing us a huge curveball in the middle of the season, and the latest episode of Power Book II: Ghost doesn't shy away from this formula in the slightest. This week, the spinoff series revealed a huge secret that Monet (Mary J. Blige) has been holding onto about her family for years, and the major revelation comes as a huge shock to us all! If you ever wondered about the mystery behind Zeke's (Daniel Sunjata) biological parents, it looks like we finally have our answer.
TV SERIES
Popculture

'Power Book II: Ghost' Mocked for Glaring Editing Error

As Power Book II: Ghost remains the No. 1 drama series on the STARZ, fans always take to social media to share commentary on the 50 Cent produced show. Michael Rainey Jr., Mary J. Blige, Larenz Tate, Method Man, and others star in the spinoff of Power, which chronicles the college years of Tariq St. Patrick (Rainey) as he moves forward from the death of his father while balancing street life and education. Throughout the series, Tariq realizes he's more like his father, James "Ghost" St. Patrick, than he originally thought. The constant twists and turns of the show keep fans on their feet but there's always room for comedy. During the Dec. 11 episode, fans noticed an editing error that they couldn't get over.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison
blackchronicle.com

Funniest Tweets From The “Power Book II: Ghost” Midseason Finale

Even in death, Ghost still has a profound impact on the Powerverse that spiraled into chaos when Tariq was arrested for the murders of Detective Ramirez and Professor Reynolds in the second most shocking moment of the amazing midseason finale. The first was easily Ghost’s note to Tariq that he...
TV SERIES
Tell-Tale TV

Ghosts Review: Possession (Season 1 Episode 10)

Ghosts depart this year in style with a chaotic Cheeto-fueled fever dream of possessions and silly spirit lore. The most paranormal-heavy plot yet to challenge this bubbly manor’s dynamic, Ghosts Season 1 Episode 10, “Possession,” asks the question, “what happens when a Victorian-era cocaine addict accidentally possesses a man and discovers peanut butter?”
TV SERIES
bronxnet.org

Paltrocast With Darren Paltrowitz: "Power Book II: Ghost" cast + Brian Volk-Weiss

This episode of "Paltrocast" features Darren's recent interviews with "Power Book II: Ghost" cast members (e.g. Method Man, Mary J. Blige, Larenz Tate) and acclaimed writer/director/producer Brian Volk-Weiss. Theme song by Steve Schiltz. Tune in to watch on BronxNet's BX Arts channel 68 Optimum/ 2134 FiOS in the Bronx and...
BRONX, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Youtube
Essence

LaToya Tonodeo Brings Heart To "Power Book II: Ghost"

The actress is breaking ground on the hardcore crime drama as the optimistic sole daughter of the Tejada family. LaToya Tonodeo has been preparing for acting stardom for years. Even when she was a small child, long before she even knew what she was doing, the actress was preparing for...
MOVIES
cartermatt.com

Legacies season 4 spoilers: Who is the mysterious Ben?

We know that at the moment, there are some changes coming to the world of Legacies season 4. Take, for example, the fact that Kaylee Bryant is leaving the show. If you haven’t heard about that bit of news as of yet, you can check it out over at the link here.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Dexter: New Blood season 1 episode 7: Is Molly’s life in danger?

As we prepare for Dexter: New Blood season 1 episode 7, one thing should be clear about Molly Park: She’s in danger. Big-time danger even. What makes her stand out? In addition to being a true-crime podcaster with a knack for getting sensitive information, she’s also seen Kurt Caldwell’s super-creepy compound now and lived to tell the tale. Odds are, she’ll go back to Angela and others to describe now, especially since she recognizes that he has a rather bizarre relationship with the truth.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Survivor 42 premiere date at CBS: What can you expect?

In the wake of tonight’s finale airing on CBS, why not discuss the Survivor 42 premiere date, couple with some of our earliest expectations?. Let’s of course start with the best news that there will, in fact, be a season 42 coming to the network down the road. Not only that, but it’s been confirmed already to premiere on March 9. That’s a little later than anticipated, but that’s likely due to The Amazing Race / Celebrity Big Brother taking up some space the first couple of months of the year — plus, CBS opting to avoid airing against the Olympics.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

NCIS season 19 episode 10 spoilers: A Torres chase sequence!

Season 19 episode 10 is set to be the first episode of the new year airing on Monday, January 3. Will it kick off 2022 in a great way? We’re absolutely doing our best to be optimistic about it, and we’ve got another bit of evidence that this episode is going to be action-packed.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Is All American new tonight on The CW? Season 4 episode 8 promo

Is All American new tonight on The CW? Within this article, we come bearing an answer to that question — and then also a look towards the future. So where should we start here? It’s probably best to be the bearer of bad news before we move on to anything else: There is no new episode of the football drama tonight. Not only that, but there won’t be another one until Monday, February 21. What gives with that? The long wait seems to be a way that The CW can pair up this show with All American: Homecoming and air the two alongside each other for as long as humanly possible. The producers likely want to make the latter show as big as humanly possible; heck, they’d be silly to not want that.
TV SERIES
urbanbellemag.com

‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Recap: Ghost Gets the Last Laugh

On the midseason finale of “Power Book II: Ghost,” Tariq continues to put all his focus on getting custody of Yas. While’s he’s preparing to face off with Estelle in family court, the clues begin to point directly at him. Now that Ramirez’s corpse has been discovered, Zeke is cleared. But Carrie reads Jabari’s manuscript, and she believes it’s Tariq he’s talking about. And he’s the real suspect. Eventually, Kamaal agrees. And he finds Ramirez’s badge in Tariq’s room, which was planted there by Cane. So Tariq is arrested and hears from Ghost beyond the grave.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
cartermatt.com

Yellowstone season 4 episode 8 reveal: Monica is pregnant!

Tonight on Yellowstone season 4 episode 8, there was another big reveal when it comes to Monica: She is pregnant! All of a sudden, she and Kayce have something more to prepare for. We just hope that the two can find a way to be as happy as they each are at the moment.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy