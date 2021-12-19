Power Book II: Ghost season 2 episode 5: Is Lorenzo out of prison?

Is All American new tonight on The CW? Within this article, we come bearing an answer to that question — and then also a look towards the future. So where should we start here? It’s probably best to be the bearer of bad news before we move on to anything else: There is no new episode of the football drama tonight. Not only that, but there won’t be another one until Monday, February 21. What gives with that? The long wait seems to be a way that The CW can pair up this show with All American: Homecoming and air the two alongside each other for as long as humanly possible. The producers likely want to make the latter show as big as humanly possible; heck, they’d be silly to not want that.

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO