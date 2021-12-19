Hedstrom scores 28 to lift St. Mary’s boys basketball above Blue Hill

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Nebraska women’s basketball team wraps up its three-game pre-holiday home stand by playing host to Wyoming on Wednesday afternoon in Lincoln. Tip-off between the Huskers (11-0, 1-0 Big Ten) and the 2021 NCAA Tournament-qualifying Cowgirls (4-4) is set for Noon (CT) at Pinnacle Bank Arena with a live video stream available to subscribers of B1G+ with the Huskers Radio Network call of Matt Coatney and Jeff Griesch. The game can be heard on the Huskers Radio Network (B107.3 FM, Lincoln; ESPN 590 AM, Omaha), Huskers.com and the Huskers App.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO