‘The Mistle-Tones’

With the sheer amount of tropes The Hating Game piles on top of each other, it’s a wonder that the Sally Thorne novel adaptation doesn’t buckle under the weight of them. However, this rom-com knows exactly what it is—a deliciously over-the-top enemies to lovers tale—and doesn’t pretend that it isn’t ridiculous, which is exactly why it works. Lucy Hale stars as Lucy, an assistant at a literary publishing house determined to get a promotion over her co-worker-slash-enemy, Josh (Austin Stowell). However, as the film’s introductory narration makes note of, hate and love are more similar than not, and the leads’ captivating rivalry blurs that line in a thrilling way. Hale and Stowell ooze chemistry in their love-hate dance; it’s just as believable and fun to watch them push each others buttons as it is to watch their walls break down, which makes for a nice change of pace in the often flat rom-com genre.

