Music

‘The Mistle-Tones’

By Samantha Nungesser
Decider
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSearching for a cheesy Christmas musical to snuggle up to this holiday season? Look no further. Tia Mowry has traded in her “twitch” hat for some vocal cords and Tori Spelling...

decider.com

Decider

‘The Hating Game’

With the sheer amount of tropes The Hating Game piles on top of each other, it’s a wonder that the Sally Thorne novel adaptation doesn’t buckle under the weight of them. However, this rom-com knows exactly what it is—a deliciously over-the-top enemies to lovers tale—and doesn’t pretend that it isn’t ridiculous, which is exactly why it works. Lucy Hale stars as Lucy, an assistant at a literary publishing house determined to get a promotion over her co-worker-slash-enemy, Josh (Austin Stowell). However, as the film’s introductory narration makes note of, hate and love are more similar than not, and the leads’ captivating rivalry blurs that line in a thrilling way. Hale and Stowell ooze chemistry in their love-hate dance; it’s just as believable and fun to watch them push each others buttons as it is to watch their walls break down, which makes for a nice change of pace in the often flat rom-com genre.
MOVIES
27east.com

Texture And Tone

Folioeast presents “Texture & Tone,” a two-person show of new paintings by Eva Faye and Amy Wickersham, opening January 1 at Kathryn Markel Fine Arts, 2418 Montauk Highway, Bridgehampton. A reception for the artists will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, January 1. The works...
BRIDGEHAMPTON, NY
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
InsideHook

Take It From Rihanna: ‘Tis the Season for Assless Tartan Pajama Pants

Rihanna is a multi-faceted bitch, she does a ton of shit. While the Barbadian singer/actress/fashion designer/businesswoman is still holding out on new music, much to the chagrin of her fans, she’s busy expanding her beauty and lingerie empires: Fenty Beauty and Savage x Fenty, both of which have been subject to glowing reviews and lauded for their inclusivity since their inceptions. The singer’s lingerie label, in particular, has eclipsed longstanding brands like Victoria’s Secret and is now the place to go for sexy staples.
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

Kim Kardashian Head Over Heels For Pete Davidson: He Likes Her Funny Makeup-Free Self

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s romance is continuing to heat up as the couple spends more time together. Kim Kardashian has found herself “head over heels” for Pete Davidson. The 41-year-old reality star has been dating the 28-year-old funnyman for several weeks now and their romance continues to blossom. A few sources spoke EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife and dished on the A-list duo’s chemistry.
BUENA PARK, CA
The Independent

Jason Hitch death: Unvaccinated 90 Day Fiancé star dies of Covid aged 45

Former 90 Day Fiancé star Jason Hitch has died of Covid-19 complications. He was 45 years old. The reality TV star was unvaccinated and died in a Florida hospital, where his family was by his side during his last moments, his sister Shannon said. She also revealed to TMZ that Hitch had no pre-existing medical conditions.“We are saddened to hear about the passing of Jason Hitch and send our sincere condolences to his family and friends at this time,” TLC said in a statement.Hitch appeared on season 2 of the TLC show in 2014 where he met and later...
PUBLIC HEALTH
People

Alyssa Scott Pens Heartfelt Tribute to Her and Nick Cannon's Late Son Zen: 'Love You for Eternity'

Alyssa Scott is mourning the death of her and Nick Cannon's 5-month-old son, Zen, who died of a brain tumor. On Wednesday, Scott shared an emotional tribute on Instagram to Zen and the times she shared with him before his death on Sunday. The post — a video montage — is paired with Jhené Aiko's song "Promises," and a heartfelt message from Scott was written in the caption.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Another Netflix Reality Couple Is Divorcing

Another member of Netflix's My Unorthodox Life cast is heading towards a divorce. Elite World Group CEO Julia Haart and tech entrepreneur Silvio Scaglia Haart have been leading separate lives despite working together, sources told Page Six on Monday. My Unorthodox Life centers on Haart and her family after she left the Orthodox Jewish community she was raised in.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
ETOnline.com

'90 Day Fiancé's Jenny and Sumit on Married Life and His Parents' Reaction to Their Secret Wedding (Exclusive)

90 Day Fiancé stars Jenny and Sumit are living their best married lives. ET's Melicia Johnson spoke with the newlyweds after the couple tied the knot in India on the season 3 finale of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, and they talked about how their marriage is going four months in and the decision to not tell his parents that they got married.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Popculture

'Real Housewives of Atlanta' Star Welcomes New Baby

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Falynn Pina has welcomed her fourth child. According to E! News, Pina gave birth to a baby girl in late November. She shares the newborn with her fiance, Jaylan Banks. On Friday, Nov. 26, Pina gave birth to daughter Emma Sang Pina. Banks told E!...
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

How to Dress For a Movie Premiere Theme, as Taught by Jaden and Jada Pinkett Smith

Want to see the picture-perfect definition of understanding the (fashion) assignment? Look no further than Jaden and Jada Pinkett Smith at The Matrix Resurrections premiere. While attending a screening in San Francisco on Saturday, the mother-son duo walked the green carpet dressed to the nines in outfits that were very on-theme for the sci-fi film, which stars Jada as Niobe. Styled by Georgia Medley, Jada wore a red strapless Giambattista Valli gown with a voluminous train and matching stockings, seemingly as a nod to the famous red pill vs. blue pill decision featured in The Matrix franchise. She accessorized with Swarovski jewelry and red lace-up Flor de Maria heels.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Popculture

'RHOA' Couple Reportedly on the Rocks

Sheree Whitfield's highly anticipated return to Bravo's The Real Housewives of Atlanta has fans eager for an update on her love life. As reported by several blogs, Whitfield's focus on showcasing her thriving relationship with her on-again-off-again boyfriend, former party promoter Tyrone Gilliams. But as TMZ reports, her storyline may be in jeopardy. Turns out Whitfield and Gilliams are not on speaking terms after a major fallout regarding filming a scene for the upcoming 14th season.
NFL
Ok Magazine

Nick Cannon Bonded With Baby Mama Brittany Bell & Son Golden As Late Zen's Health Took A Turn

Finding solace with his family. Nick Cannon made sure to spend quality time with his family while his late son Zen's health was deteriorating. Earlier this week, the Wild N' Out host revealed his 5-month-old baby — whom he shares with Alyssa Scott — passed away due to a brain tumor. While sharing the tragic news on the Tuesday, December 7, episode of The Nick Cannon Show, the actor tearfully explained Zen's health took a turn for the worst after Thanksgiving.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Blac Youngsta Seemingly Disrespects Young Dolph At Graveyard In New Video

Blac Youngsta is facing a lot of backlash following the release of his new song and music video, "I'm Assuming." The rapper seemingly disrespects Young Dolph, whom he had beef with for years prior to the rapper's murder, by rapping in a graveyard in front of a tombstone that says Dolph's family name.
CELEBRITIES

