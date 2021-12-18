POST GAME REPORT: Alabama fights off Jacksonville State in 65-59 win

Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Alabama had to fight tooth and nail to come away with a win at home against the Jacksonville State Gamecocks.

Keon Ellis had 20 points and 10 rebounds in the Crimson Tide’s 65-59 home win on Saturday night.

Alabama hit just eight 3-pointers on 30 attempts. The low score certainly wasn’t from a lack of trying.

At the free throw line the Tide hit just 68% on 16 attempts.

Darius Miles tallied 10 points and recorded a key block on a shot that would’ve put the Gamecocks within three.

The Crimson Tide took the lead on a Miles three halfway through the second half and maintained the lead throughout.

Alabama improves to 9-2 on the season while JSU will go to 5-6.

Alabama will take on Davidson in Birmingham as part of the C.M. Newton Classic on Tuesday.

