FROZEN LANDS are places of grave danger and terrible insights, or so it seems if we use books, movies, and television as a gauge. Chris McCandless dreams of Alaska in Into the Wild, and Joel Fleischman recreates himself in Northern Exposure. Gandalf reappears as Gandalf the White on a mountaintop in The Lord of the Rings, and it is to Iceland that Hirata travels to pay his respects seven years after his parents’ death in the undersung film Cold Fever. Even when the reason for the journey is pragmatic — the performance of a simple Japanese ritual of remembrance — the cold country is portrayed as a land of legends, dreams, and transitions. Cold draws us in, and the exile cleanses us. Only when Dante and Virgil cross the coldest part of Hell do they advance through Purgatory to Paradise.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 12 DAYS AGO