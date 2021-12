At first glance, Mario’s Butcher Shop & Delicatessen appears to be a typical neighborhood spot for chops and filets. Inside is the standard grocery deli case, filled with various cuts of grass-fed beef plus poultry, sausages made on the premises, and the occasional hunk of game meat. There are coolers touting a variety of takeout options like pastas, soups, salads, and tamales prepared by the chef’s mother, and another area for sliced-to-order deli meats. Then, there is the sandwich counter. That is where, with casual precision, chef Mario Llamas and his staff prepare some of the most well-crafted sandwiches in Orange County.

ORANGE COUNTY, CA ・ 5 DAYS AGO