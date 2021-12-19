Washburn basketball sweeps Rogers State

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Both Washburn men’s and women’s basketball extended their winning streaks Saturday.

The men’s team beat Rogers State 70-69, the women won 79-62.

Men’s recap:

The men’s game came down to the final buzzer.

Jalen Lewis broke a 64-64 tie with 2:27 left in the game, putting Washburn in the lead with a 3-pointer. However, Roger State tied the score again at 67 with 1:58 to play. Rogers State called a timeout, and Jeremy Harrell hit a 3-pointer from the corner to push Washburn’s lead to three with 1:32 in the game.

Rogers State scored on its next possession, making it a 70-69 game with just over a minute to play. The Ichabods couldn’t score on their next possession, or the free throw they drew after that. Rogers State’s driving layup as time was expiring was missed, and Michael Keegan got the rebound to seal Washburn’s victory.

Lewis led the Ichabods with 22 points, and Harrell had 20. Tyler Geiman had six assists.

Next, the Ichabods will play Monday, Dec. 20, against Northeastern State.

Women’s recap:

In the first quarter, Washburn went on a 9-3 run midway through to go in front, 13-9. Rogers State scored nine of the next 11 points to take an 18-15 lead. Washburn ended the quarter with a one-point lead. The Ichabod offense was efficient and finished with a 69.2 field goal percentage in the first quarter.

Washburn scored the first six points of the second quarter and held Rogers State scoreless until the last 6:19 of the half. It Ichabods made four 3-pointers in the last four minutes. Mackenzie Gamble capped it off with a buzzer beater, sending Washburn into the break with a 38-29 lead.

The Ichabods increased their lead and led by as many as 20 points after the first three minutes of the second half.

Washburn led Rogers State in multiple statistical categories. The team out-rebounded Rogers State 46-20. The Ichabods also had out 25 assists to the Hillcats’ eight. Washburn had 32 points off the bench, while Rogers State’s bench had 13.

The women’s team will be back Wednesday, Dec. 29, to host Bethany College.

