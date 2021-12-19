Shooting victim from Palisade taken to St. Mary’s Medical Center

PALISADE, Colo. ( KREX ) – At approximately 7 pm on Saturday evening, law enforcement officers responded to a shooting on the 3900 block of Hickman Road in Palisade.

The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) confirmed that one person was transported to St. Mary’s Medical Center in Grand Junction with a gunshot wound. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

MCSO believes this was an isolated incident with no ongoing public safety threat. Their investigation is ongoing.

KREX will provide updates as they become available.

