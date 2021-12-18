ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SNL: Tina Fey Returns to Co-Anchor Weekend Update, Filling In for Absent Colin Jost in Final Episode of 2021

By Rebecca Iannucci
Saturday Night Live attempted to turn lemons into lemonade during its final broadcast of 2021, welcoming back Tina Fey to the Weekend Update desk segment in place of an absent Colin Jost.

Fey had already appeared at the top of this Saturday night’s show, to join Tom Hanks in welcoming host Paul Rudd to the 5-Timers Club . With almost all of the cast sent home and limited crew on hand, Weekend Update was delivered on the main stage, with Fey and Michael Che deciding to go ahead and “read these dumb jokes” to an audience of just Hanks, Rudd and Kenan Thompson.

Speculation about Fey’s potential appearance began to circulate Saturday evening, not long after SNL opted to forgo a live audience for the Rudd-hosted installment, citing concerns about the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus. (In turn, musical guest Charli XCX scrapped her planned performances.) The New York Post went on to report that multiple SNL cast members had tested positive for COVID ahead of Saturday’s show, resulting in Jost’s decision not to participate in the live broadcast.

Fey first served as SNL ‘s Weekend Update co-anchor in 2000, alongside Jimmy Fallon, after she was named the show’s first female head writer. After Fallon left the series in 2004, Fey and Amy Poehler co-anchored together until Fey departed in 2006. She’s returned to SNL on several occasions since then, including turns as host in 2008, 2010, 2011, 2013, 2015 (with Poehler) and 2018.

New York State
Tina Fey & Michael Che with a Special Christmas Weekend Update - SNL

Weekend Update anchors Tina Fey and Michael Che tackle the week's biggest news, like Elon Musk being named Time Magazine’s person of the year. Saturday Night Live. Stream now on Peacock: https://pck.tv/3uQxh4q. Stream Current Full Episodes: http://www.nbc.com/saturday-night-live. WATCH PAST SNL SEASONS. Google Play - http://bit.ly/SNLGooglePlay. iTunes - http://bit.ly/SNLiTunes. SNL...
Scarlett Johansson, Colin Jost and More Dazzle at Star-Studded Kennedy Center Honors

Watch: Colin Jost Reveals Name of His & Scarlett Johansson's Baby Boy. The stars were aligned in Washington, D.C. The red carpet was rolled out for the annual Kennedy Center Honors on Sunday, Dec. 5, drawing an array of well-known guests in celebration of this year's awardees. Among them were was new mom Scarlett Johansson, who shined in a Dolce & Gabbana sequin halter dress, alongside husband and Saturday Night Live star Colin Jost. Fellow SNL cast members and alum were also in attendance, among them the new man in Kim Kardashian's life, Pete Davidson, as well as Seth Meyers, Amy Poehler and Kate McKinnon.
Tom Hanks and Tina Fey Rescue SNL’s COVID-Stricken 2021 Finale

The situation at 30 Rock’s Studio 8H was a fluid one fraught with uncertainty. Around 3 p.m. Saturday, the New York Post reported that there had been a COVID outbreak of sorts among the Saturday Night Live cast, with “a set insider” telling the paper “that ‘four actors’ have tested positive for coronavirus—and ‘three others’ have called out because they are now ‘fearful’ about coming to NBC Studios at 30 Rockefeller Center, where the weekly sketch show is filmed in Midtown.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
'SNL': Watch Tina Fey and Michael Che Try to Make Tom Hanks Laugh in Weekend Update Without Live Audience

Michael Che was without his Weekend Update co-host Colin Jost, though Saturday Night Live alumna Tina Fey filled in, falling back in perfectly to her former role. The duo read off the jokes that had been prepared for the segment, though they had not been tested before a live audience as is usually the case. Instead, Che and Fey read the jokes to cast member Kenan Thompson, host Paul Rudd, and guest Tom Hanks, all of who comprised the small crew SNL kept amidst the rising Omicron variant of COVID-19.
NFL
Tom Hanks & Tina Fey Induct Host Paul Rudd Into ‘5 Timers’ Club On ‘SNL’ — Watch

Tom Hanks and Tina Fey were also joined virtually by Martin Short and Steve Martin for the ultimate star-studded opening. Paul Rudd just got the career honor of a lifetime: he was crowned a member of the Five-Timers club on Saturday Night Live! The 52-year-old hosted the final show of 2021 on Dec. 18 and had the honor of being inducted by former SNL cast member Tina Fey and legend Tom Hanks, who’s also a member of the formidable club (as is Tina). Tina and Tom lead the opening in matching “5” robes, explaining that tonight’s episode was looking a little different due to COVID-19.
CELEBRITIES
