Local organization honors fallen veterans across the Brazos Valley

Not too many years after Arlington National Cemetery first embraced the Wreaths Across America program and impressed the nation by decorating veteran graves with wreaths during the holiday season, local funeral director and community leader Kenny Howe decided to bring the program to Lebanon. Saturday, Dec. 18, is National Wreaths Across America Day when citizens across the country and many right here at home will gather to remember our fallen, honor those who serve, and teach younger generations the value of freedom. A brief ceremony is slated for 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, at Mount Rose Memorial Park Cemetery located on South Missouri 5. The public is invited to attend and help place the wreaths throughout the cemetery. For more on this story see Saturday's LCR.

LEBANON, MO ・ 11 DAYS AGO