Taylor helps Colts turn table on Patriots with 27-17 victory

 3 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) -- Jonathan Taylor understood the challenge long before he suited up Saturday night. He anticipated defensive mastermind Bill Belichick would stack the line of scrimmage and dare the Indianapolis Colts to beat them with the passing game as he's done to so many other opponents. This time,...

FOX Sports

Nick Wright on Patriots' loss to Colts: Bill Belichick does not believe in Mac Jones I FIRST THINGS FIRST

The New England Patriots winning streak has come to an end after the Indianapolis Colts shut them down in Week 15. Nick Wright says this loss once again exposes the fact that despite past wins, Bill Belichick does not trust Mac Jones, and despite Kevin Wildes insistence that this win might be good for the rookie quarterback, Nick maintains Mac isn't the skilled weapon many think he is.
NESN

Bill Belichick Can’t Understand Why This Colts Player Wasn’t Ejected

Bill Belichick has an issue with how officials handled a post-whistle incident during Saturday night’s game in Indianapolis. Midway through the third quarter, Patriots safety Kyle Dugger and Colts receiver Michael Pittman Jr. got into a heated, physical exchange that led to both players being ejected. Pittman, while adjusting his helmet, shoved Dugger, who swung back. Indy’s top wideout then went back at Dugger, with the New England safety appearing to pull off Pittman’s helmet.
Arizona State
Golf Digest

Bill Belichick apologizing to the media is one of the most jarring videos you'll ever see

After a seven-game winning streak, the New England Patriots finally came back down to earth on Saturday night, digging themselves a 20-0 hole they could never crawl out of and losing to the Indianapolis Colts, 27-17. It was a decidedly un-Patriots-like performance, with Bill Belichick's squad fumbling the ball multiple times, allowing Jonathan Taylor to run all over them and giving up a blocked punt touchdown in the first half.
CBS Boston

Vince Wilfork Shares One Secret Of Bill Belichick’s Coaching Methods

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — If Bill Belichick is the GOAT, what makes him so great? It’s one of those questions that can’t ever be answered in a simple fashion. It’s a complex question that demands complex answers. So whenever one of his former players sheds a light on particular aspects of his coaching style, it always helps to paint the picture of how Belichick operates and why his teams have won so many football games. Vince Wilfork did that in Tom Brady’s newest documentary episode for ESPN. The installment focused on the 2014 season and the Patriots’ run to their...
Frank Reich
Mac Jones
Carson Wentz
Marcus Brady
NBC Sports

Ted Johnson has interesting theory on Mac Jones' remarks after Patriots-Colts

Mac Jones doesn't say a whole lot in press conferences. In that regard, the New England Patriots rookie quarterback is very much a veteran. That's why it was odd that he was more candid than normal in his postgame presser talking about the team's preparation and lack of quality practice in the week leading up to its Week 15 matchup in Indy, which New England lost 27-17.
NWI.com

Jonathan Taylor helps Colts win, bolster playoff hopes

INDIANAPOLIS — Jonathan Taylor understood the challenge long before he suited up Saturday night. He anticipated defensive mastermind Bill Belichick would stack the line of scrimmage and dare the Indianapolis Colts to beat them with the passing game as he's done to so many other opponents. This time, Taylor...
ClutchPoints

Bill Belichick’s brutally honest reaction to Patriots’ loss vs. Colts

The New England Patriots Week 15 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts saw Bill Belichick and Co. fall short of extending their winning streak to eight games. The Patriots were playing from behind throughout the entire 27-17 loss, having let Indianapolis jump out to an early lead in the first half. New England was never able to close the gap, and ultimately lost its first game in almost two months.
ClutchPoints

Bill Belichick’s net worth in 2021

Bill Belichick is widely considered to be the best coach in the history of the NFL. Bill has been the head coach of the New England Patriots for 2 decades now, and he has been in the industry since 1975. In this article, we will take a look at Bill Belichick’s net worth in 2021.
Indianapolis Colts
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
CBS Boston

Bill Belichick Gives Thorough Explanation For Decision To Kick Field Goal Vs. Colts

BOSTON (CBS) — On Saturday night, the Patriots trailed 20-7 in the fourth quarter. They faced a third-and-goal from the Colts’ 2-yard line, but a false start pushed them back to the 7-yard line. An incompletion brought up fourth down, and Bill Belichick sent the field goal unit onto the field to cut Indy’s lead to 20-10 with 9 minutes left in the game. Considering the Patriots were down big, the decision to kick with such limited time left in the game raised some eyebrows. When asked about his decision after the game, Belichick went with his stock answer of doing...
audacy.com

Bill Belichick opens Monday's press conference with rare apology to media

Before taking questions from reporters Monday morning, Bill Belichick did something unexpected -- he apologized to the media. “Look fellas, I apologize if it seemed like I was a little short with you after the game," he said. "Obviously, a frustrating game. Down 20-0, didn’t do anything well enough. There isn’t really much to say at that point without watching the film. Clearly, we had problems in every area. There was no simple answer and every play could have been better. Every area of coaching could have been better. Ever area of playing could have been better. Any of that would have helped. Not really trying to be short, but honestly, there wasn’t really too much to say. I don’t know if there’s a whole lot more to say now, but it’s not your fault. That was a frustrating game.”
