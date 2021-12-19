ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business dealt another blow by Raiders' COVID game delay

By Sean DeLancey
 3 days ago
Small businesses in Downtown Las Vegas have had to adjust month to month, day to day, and minute to minute for nearly two years as the coronavirus pandemic threw curve ball after curve ball their way.

Many in the Arts District have another pandemic fact in common like Marissa Pretkus, owner of Horse Trailer Hideout.

"We opened during a partial pandemic time," she said.

Pretkus said opening during the pandemic has baked uncertainty into her business model, but the Raiders game being postponed because of a spike in cases in the Brown's facility across the country threw yet another wrench into her plans.

"It's been really hard to really anticipate on what sales we're going to do, what kind of staffing we should have, how to keep my employees and give them hours," she said.

Down the block at Main St. Provisions, owner Kim Owens said the Arts District's unique vibe has sort of isolated her business from sports related fluctuations.

"I wouldn't say we are affected as much as the strip would be," Owens said.

She did admit that two years worth of pandemic swings have taken a toll on her business that also opened when business capacity was limited to 25%.

Both owners, however, said it's been fascinating to watch the growth of the Arts District despite the pandemic.

"I don't think half of Las Vegas yet realizes how vibrant this area is," Owens said. "This is a true walkable neighborhood."

Pretkus added that it doesn't really matter when the Raiders take the field as long as they make it there eventually.

"I'm just hoping people remember to support small business and check out some really amazing places that have opened here over the past 8 months alone," she said.

Barring any changes, the Raiders will face the Browns in Cleveland at 2:00 p.m. Monday.

Vegasabi
3d ago

Who cares about raiders games when you are struggling to pay your rent. Rent for an average one bedroom before Raiders $800-900 a month ,after they moved to Vegas $1200-1300

