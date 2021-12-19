ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno County, CA

1 killed in head-on collision between van, pickup truck in Fresno County

California Highway Patrol officers are investigating a deadly crash in west Fresno County.

The crash happened on Shields and Chateau on Saturday evening.

Two vehicles - a yellow van and a red pickup truck - collided head-on.

The driver of the pickup truck died from his injuries at the site of the crash. An Action News crew at the scene saw his truck badly smashed and being towed away.

The driver of the yellow van was taken to Community Regional Medical Center and is expected to survive.

CHP officers say they are looking into whether alcohol played a role.

We are working to get more details and will continue to update this story.

Mr Wilson
2d ago

prayers for all involved and to their families Please don't Drink in Drive call an Uber ask a friend or stay the night on someone's couch or in the backseat of your car . always carry extra blankets and water You just hve to make better decisions and chose not to drink and drive 🙏

