NHL

Kings' Jonathan Quick: Never recovers after wobbly start

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Quick made 28 saves Saturday in a 5-1 loss to Carolina. He was 4-0-2 in his previous...

www.cbssports.com

NESN

Ex-Bruin Brett Connolly Suspended Four Games After Scary Hit On Tanner Kero

Chicago Blackhawks forward Brett Connolly on Sunday was suspended by the NHL for a brutal hit on Dallas Stars forward Tanner Kero. Connolly, who spent parts of two seasons with the Boston Bruins (2014-2016) will miss four games for the incident, which occurred early in the first period of Saturday’s game. Kero was taken off the ice on a stretcher following the hit, for which Connolly was tabbed with a five-minute major penalty and a game misconduct.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Blackhawks' Brett Connolly to have hearing with Department of Player Safety after vicious hit on Stars' Tanner Kero

It was a scary scene in Dallas on Saturday night as forward Tanner Kero had to be taken off the ice on a stretcher early in the first period following a vicious collision along the boards. Kero was unconscious when he left the ice, surrounded by the entire Stars roster, but fortunately the team announced shortly thereafter that he was “conscious, alert and responsive.” Kero was transported to an area hospital for further evaluation and treatment. There has been no further update from the team.
NHL
markerzone.com

CHICAGO'S BRETT CONNOLLY HAS HEARING WITH NHL'S DEPARTMENT OF PLAYER SAFETY

It looks like a suspension is coming for Brett Connolly of the Chicago Blackhawks. During a game against the Dallas Stars Saturday night, Connolly levelled Tanner Kero with a hit that was clearly interference as Kero had never touched the puck. Kero was taken off the ice on a stretcher. He was transported to hospital but said to be alert and responsive.
NHL
