NHL

Blackhawks' Dominik Kubalik: On four-game point streak

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Kubalik scored a goal and added two PIM in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Stars. Kubalik extended...

www.cbssports.com

Pro Hockey Rumors

Blackhawks' Brett Connolly to have hearing with Department of Player Safety after vicious hit on Stars' Tanner Kero

It was a scary scene in Dallas on Saturday night as forward Tanner Kero had to be taken off the ice on a stretcher early in the first period following a vicious collision along the boards. Kero was unconscious when he left the ice, surrounded by the entire Stars roster, but fortunately the team announced shortly thereafter that he was “conscious, alert and responsive.” Kero was transported to an area hospital for further evaluation and treatment. There has been no further update from the team.
NHL
CBS Sports

Blackhawks' Brett Connolly: Handed four-game suspension

Connolly was suspended four games for interference against the Stars' Tanner Kero (upper body) in Saturday's game. Connolly leveled Kero near the boards in the first period. Since Kero never had possession, he was not in an eligible position to be hit, hence the lengthy suspension for interference on Connolly. He did not have a history of supplemental discipline prior to this instance. Connolly will be eligible to return Jan. 1 versus the Predators.
NHL
NBC Sports Chicago

When is the next Blackhawks game

The 2021-22 NHL season was supposed to be a return to normal, but with COVID-19 cases increasing within the league decided to pause the season until after Christmas. The decision was the result of an agreement between the NHL and NHLPA. And consequently, NHL goes on a Christmas break from...
NHL
CBS Sports

Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: No game Thursday

Kane and the Blackhawks will not face Dallas on Thursday due to a COVID-19 related postponement, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports. The team will now be off until at least Dec. 28. Kane has tallied seven goals and 25 points through 26 games this season.
NHL
NESN

Ex-Bruin Brett Connolly Suspended Four Games After Scary Hit On Tanner Kero

Chicago Blackhawks forward Brett Connolly on Sunday was suspended by the NHL for a brutal hit on Dallas Stars forward Tanner Kero. Connolly, who spent parts of two seasons with the Boston Bruins (2014-2016) will miss four games for the incident, which occurred early in the first period of Saturday’s game. Kero was taken off the ice on a stretcher following the hit, for which Connolly was tabbed with a five-minute major penalty and a game misconduct.
NHL
WGR550

Tuch to play his first game as a Sabre on Monday

Tage Thompson didn’t participate in practice. Granato said, “We didn’t know if he’d be in or out. We want to take a further look at him to make sure we’re not putting him in a spot that could make things worse.” Thompson isn’t ruled out for Monday.
NHL
markerzone.com

CHICAGO'S BRETT CONNOLLY HAS HEARING WITH NHL'S DEPARTMENT OF PLAYER SAFETY

It looks like a suspension is coming for Brett Connolly of the Chicago Blackhawks. During a game against the Dallas Stars Saturday night, Connolly levelled Tanner Kero with a hit that was clearly interference as Kero had never touched the puck. Kero was taken off the ice on a stretcher. He was transported to hospital but said to be alert and responsive.
NHL
AFP

NHL players will not compete at Beijing Olympics: reports

National Hockey League players will not compete in February's Beijing Winter Olympics in the wake of 50 NHL games being postponed over Covid-19, according to reports Tuesday. With Tuesday's Washington at Philadelphia game being postponed by an outbreak from the visitors, the NHL has been forced to postpone 50 games this season. 
NHL
CBS San Francisco

Warriors Star Andrew Wiggins In COVID Protocol; NHL Postpones 2 Sharks Games

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Golden State Warriors star Andrew Wiggins, who generated headlines during his pre-season refusal to receive a NBA mandated vaccination, has entered the league’s COVID protocol and could be sidelined until Dec. 28th. Meanwhile, growing fears over COVID in Canada has forced the National Hockey League to cancel San Jose Sharks games scheduled this week with the Vancouver Canucks and the Edmonton Oilers. “Due to the concern about cross-border travel and, given the fluid nature of federal travel restrictions, all games involving a Canadian-based team playing a U.S.-based team from Dec. 20 through the start of the Holiday...
NBA
The Commercial Appeal

Dillon Brooks' 37 points can't save Memphis Grizzlies' five-game win streak

There was a familiar sight Sunday with Ja Morant on the sidelines. For the first time since Dec. 7, he was around the Memphis Grizzlies and engaged on the bench. Wearing an orange sweater and jeans with orange stars, Morant looked ready for a Christmas party on Sunday at FedExForum. Teammate Dillon Brooks brought the gifts and Portland's Damian Lillard tried to be the Grinch. ...
NBA

