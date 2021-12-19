ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

How I Nearly Ruined My Mom’s Christmas

By Conor
101.5 WPDH
101.5 WPDH
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Christmas time is a beautiful time filled with lights, giving, and good will. One thing that it also brings is an expectation. Many people have an expectation as to how the holidays should go, and if it does not meet said expectation, things can go sour rather quickly. Something like that...

wpdh.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Stocking#My Christmas#Christmas Time#Christmas Morning
NBC4 Columbus

Kids of incarcerated parents need holiday gifts

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Kids will get a Christmas wish filled thanks to the Adopt-A-Family program that helps children of incarcerated parents. About 50 children have gifts so far, but there are 40 who still need to be adopted, said Tim Richardson, who founded the project run by the Urban Minority Alcohol Drug Abuse Outreach […]
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
Kansas City Star

Shopping for Christmas with my mom started in sadness, but became a treasured gift

No one loves online shopping more than me, but there’s definitely something to be said for the in-store experience. These “real” shopping trips seem especially significant when thinking back to Christmases past — pre-internet, pre-COVID-19 and before my mom died in spring 2020. My mother and I began what turned into a 25-year annual tradition on Dec. 18, 1992, the first anniversary of my father’s death. We were both looking for something to fill this sad anniversary and planned a full day including shopping, lunch and gift wrapping.
RELATIONSHIPS
The Guardian

After my brother died, we barely celebrated Christmas. Then I fell in love and a switch turned on

I’ve always had a fairly complicated relationship with Christmas. My father left when I was two. He always promised we’d spend Christmas together, but he never came. There were fun and loving Christmases with my mum and brother, David. We had very little money, but my mother would manage to fill pillowcases with presents, and we’d have a tin of Quality Street and a little tree. My mother would cook a roast dinner and we’d watch movies together.
CELEBRATIONS
Well+Good

Approaching Another Christmas Without My Mom’s Presents, I Clung to My Dad’s Presence

When I sent my dad an invite to join me on Zoom, he announced that technology was failing us. “It won’t let me in, Cole,” he texted, referencing me by the nickname he had assigned me in my youth. I sent him three links by the time I gave in and reached for my phone. “Did you try them all?” I asked when he picked up. “And with your iPad? Your phone?”
BROOKLYN, NY
romper.com

I Rewatched Elf As A Mom And Let's Just Say I Enjoyed It More Than My Kids

I just want to get this out of the way right off the top: I’m a former Christmas movie hater. Truly could not stand the stuff, made me sick. This can probably be chalked up to growing up in a Muslim household but I don’t want to downplay the key role that my innate cynicism played either. Up until my 30s, only two holiday movies ever broke through my Grinchy heart. The first was Fred Claus starring Vince Vaughn, which I once watched, two sedatives deep, on an airplane and cried so hard that an old lady eventually walked over to me and whispered, “It’s only a movie.” The second was Elf.
RELATIONSHIPS
101.5 WPDH

My Most Memorable Secret Santa Gift

Tis the season for Secret Santa's. Love them or hate them, schools, offices, community groups, and more are embarking on the holiday tradition. Secret Santa's can be difficult or awkward at times, especially if you don't know the person you have selected. Other times, it is a perfect fit, and everyone walks away ecstatic. Whenever I am participating in a Secret Santa, I tell people to just get me food, or chocolate specifically. You can't go wrong with that, in my opinion, unless there are allergies. For the most part, that's exactly what I'll receive, and I am satisfied. One year, however, someone went the extra step to find something hilarious and personal, and I have never forgotten it.
LIFESTYLE
SheKnows

The Authentic Way I Celebrate Christmas As a Mexican Mom

One of the things I miss the most during the holidays is being in my home country surrounded by family. In Mexico, we celebrate the Christmas season for almost one month starting on December 12, the Day of the Virgin of Guadalupe, until January 6 with the arrival of The Three Kings. We call this joyous time the Guadalupe-Reyes Marathon and each year, I try to recreate these Mexican traditions at home with my family in New York.
SOCIETY
101.5 WPDH

101.5 WPDH

Poughkeepsie, NY
20K+
Followers
8K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

101.5 WPDH plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy