The student loans help the students to cover their education bills. The Biden administration introduced the payment pause for the student loan borrowers in March 2020. The payment pause would have expired by the end of 2021. However, the Democrats have influenced the Biden administration to extend the payment pause further. The payment pause prevents the students from paying interest on their debts. CNBC reports that around 42 million students benefit from the payment pause on the student loans. The arrival of the new covid variant has added to the discussion on the extension.

COLLEGES ・ 5 HOURS AGO