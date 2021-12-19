ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Factors to watch - December 19

DUBAI, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks slide as Omicron worries bolster safe havens

* Oil prices post weekly loss on Omicron uncertainty

* PRECIOUS-Gold gains as Omicron, inflation worries burnish safe-haven appeal

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Major Gulf bourses rise, in line with global shares

* Weeks left to rescue Iran nuclear deal, Western envoys say as talks break

* Two rockets hit Baghdad's fortified Green Zone - Iraqi state media

* Sputnik V booster strengthens Omicron defence, developer says

* Sudan's stability and unity are at risk, PM says amid mass protests

* Settlers clash with Palestinians in aftermath of West Bank killing

* Tunisians protest against president on anniversary of uprising

* UK court rules in favour of Lebanese bank over transfers abroad

* IAEA chief has doubts that Iran surveillance camera's footage vanished

* Floods kill at least eight in northern Iraq

* India's IOC buys 4 mln bbls of Mideast, W.African crude for Feb loading - sources

* IMF sees progress in assessing Lebanon's financial sector losses

* MSCI considers new region for Israeli index, with potential windfall

EGYPT

* Egypt's Sawiris to sell struggling broadcaster Euronews to Alpac Capital

* Egypt reports first three cases of omicron - Health Ministry

* Egypt's central bank keeps key interest rates unchanged

* Prominent Egyptian opposition activist's phone hacked - watchdog

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi crown prince launches Jeddah Central Project - state news agency

* Saudi Arabia's October crude oil exports hit 18-month high

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE says it will embed gold sourcing rules in anti-money laundering law

* Israeli ministry blocks UAE pipeline deal, citing risk to Red Sea

* Arab billionaire businessman Majid Al Futtaim dies

* UAE c.bank extends Targeted Economic Support Scheme through June

QATAR

* Qatar central bank to start gradual reduction of pandemic stimulus

Compiled by Dubai newsroom

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Reuters

Iran says war games in Gulf were warning to Israel

Dec 24 (Reuters) - War games conducted this week by Iran in the Gulf were intended to send a warning to Israel, the country's top military commanders said on Friday, amid concerns over possible Israeli plans to target Iranian nuclear sites. The Revolutionary Guards' war games included firing ballistic and...
MILITARY
Reuters

World economy to top $100 trillion in 2022 for first time: report

LONDON (Reuters) - The world’s economic output will exceed $100 trillion for the first time next year and it will take China a little longer than previously thought to overtake the United States as the No.1 economy, a report showed on Sunday. British consultancy Cebr predicted China will become...
BUSINESS
Reuters

South African Markets - Factors to watch on Dec 24

JOHANNESBURG, Dec 24 - The following scheduled economic events, company announcements, equity and currency market moves may affect South African markets on Friday. The South African rand strengthened against the dollar in thin trade on Thursday, as investors continued to buy riskier assets on expectations that the Omicron variant's impact on the global economy would be less severe than previously feared.
WORLD
MarketWatch

European markets finish Christmas week on a high note, as investors try to look past omicron worries

European stocks were headed for a flat finish on Friday, Christmas Eve, but with a weekly gain, and with several regional markets already closed for the holiday. closed modestly lower at 482.62, in a half trading day, breaking a winning streak that lasted for three sessions. Bourses in countries such as Germany, Switzerland and Spain were closed on Friday. Among those open, the CAC 40.
STOCKS
Reuters

Lebanese president says country needs '6-7 years' to exit crisis

BEIRUT, Dec 24 (Reuters) - Lebanese President Michel Aoun said on Friday the country needs "six to seven years" to emerge from crisis. Lebanon's economy has been in freefall since 2019, when a mountain of debt and political gridlock drove the nation into its deepest crisis since the 1975-1990 civil war.
MIDDLE EAST
