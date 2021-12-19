Factors to watch - December 19
DUBAI, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks slide as Omicron worries bolster safe havens
* Oil prices post weekly loss on Omicron uncertainty
* PRECIOUS-Gold gains as Omicron, inflation worries burnish safe-haven appeal
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Major Gulf bourses rise, in line with global shares
* Weeks left to rescue Iran nuclear deal, Western envoys say as talks break
* Two rockets hit Baghdad's fortified Green Zone - Iraqi state media
* Sputnik V booster strengthens Omicron defence, developer says
* Sudan's stability and unity are at risk, PM says amid mass protests
* Settlers clash with Palestinians in aftermath of West Bank killing
* Tunisians protest against president on anniversary of uprising
* UK court rules in favour of Lebanese bank over transfers abroad
* IAEA chief has doubts that Iran surveillance camera's footage vanished
* Floods kill at least eight in northern Iraq
* India's IOC buys 4 mln bbls of Mideast, W.African crude for Feb loading - sources
* IMF sees progress in assessing Lebanon's financial sector losses
* MSCI considers new region for Israeli index, with potential windfall
EGYPT
* Egypt's Sawiris to sell struggling broadcaster Euronews to Alpac Capital
* Egypt reports first three cases of omicron - Health Ministry
* Egypt's central bank keeps key interest rates unchanged
* Prominent Egyptian opposition activist's phone hacked - watchdog
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi crown prince launches Jeddah Central Project - state news agency
* Saudi Arabia's October crude oil exports hit 18-month high
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* UAE says it will embed gold sourcing rules in anti-money laundering law
* Israeli ministry blocks UAE pipeline deal, citing risk to Red Sea
* Arab billionaire businessman Majid Al Futtaim dies
* UAE c.bank extends Targeted Economic Support Scheme through June
QATAR
* Qatar central bank to start gradual reduction of pandemic stimulus
Compiled by Dubai newsroom
