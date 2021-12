Dear Fond du Lac Reporter subscribers: Due to the Saturday holiday, Thursday’s print edition will serve as a combined newspaper for Thursday, Dec. 23 and Friday, Dec. 24. No newspaper will be delivered Friday. Normal delivery will resume on Sunday. Similarly, the Thursday Dec. 30 newspaper will serve as a combined print edition for that Thursday, plus Friday, Dec....

FOND DU LAC, WI ・ 1 HOUR AGO