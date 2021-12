ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- The Denver Broncos are currently clinging to wafer-thin mathematics about their playoff chances after yet another loss without enough touchdowns. According to ESPN's Football Power Index, the Broncos (7-7) have an 7.8% chance of making the postseason after Sunday's 15-10 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. They have three games remaining, all AFC West games, two of those on the road.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO