Albuquerque, NM

Albuquerque group leaves generous tip for waitress, hopes to inspire kindness

By Stephanie Chavez
 3 days ago

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – ‘Tis the season of giving, and a group of friends is doing just that. Their generous act of kindness left the wait staff at a local cafe smiling ear-to-ear.

“Vic’s is a good old-fashioned cafe with bacon and eggs,” said Mike Carter, one of the owners of Coldwell Banker, in Albuquerque. He’s a regular at Vic’s, eating there at least once a week with his business partners.

Recently, Carter and a group of 23 of his friends decided to give back to the staff at his go-to cafe. All 24 of them, met for brunch, ordered their meals, and pitched in for a very generous tip.

The group gave their waitress more than $2,000. In complete disbelief, she asked if she could share the cash with her co-workers, who were shocked by the kind gesture.

Carter says he got the idea from a post on social media. “All I did was share it,” Carter said. “Next thing I know, all of my friends were hitting me up saying we got to do this,” he explained.

He’s hopeful that their act of kindness will inspire others the same way. Carter says a couple of friends in California and Texas have already taken part in the trend.

The staff KRQE News 13 spoke to from Vic’s say they used the money for extra Christmas presents this season.

#Charity#New Mexicans#New Mexico News Podcast#Coldwell Banker#Krqe News#Albuquerque News
