ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

‘Selling Sunset’ Star Chrishell Stause Says She’s ‘Team Zendaya And Tom’

TVShowsAce
TVShowsAce
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause agrees with Tom Holland and Zendaya. She thinks that when it comes to men, height shouldn’t matter. She even went a bit further and said that it’s a silly standard for women to hold. The reality star was shopping her way through...

www.tvshowsace.com

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Jamie Foxx’s Daughter Corinne, 27, Stuns In Crop Top & Skirt For ‘Spider-Man’ Premiere With Dad

Jamie Foxx made the ‘Spider-Man’ premiere a family affair! Corinne Foxx dazzled in a silver crop top and black skirt for the ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ premiere. Corinne Foxx, 27, attended the premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home alongside her dad Jamie Foxx, 54, who returns to the role of Electro in the film. Corinne sparkled in a silver crop top and a high-waisted black skirt with a thigh-high slit. Jamie coordinated his look by wearing a silver suit. Jamie’s youngest daughter, Annalise Bishop, 12, also posed for photos with her dad and sister at the premiere.
MOVIES
HollywoodLife

Tom Holland Says He’s ‘Ready To Start A Family’ After Zendaya Gushes Over Him: ‘I Love Kids’

The ‘Spider-Man’ star showed that he’s excited to take an off-screen adventure, after playing Spidey in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Could Spider-Dad be the next role in Tom Holland‘s career? The 25-year-old actor spoke about his desire to start a family and be a father in the future during a Wednesday December 15 interview with People. Tom, who’s dating his Spider-Man co-star Zendaya, 25, admitted that he’s looking forward to the day he has kids of his own, when explaining that he thinks he’d be a teacher if he weren’t an actor.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zendaya
Person
Jason Oppenheim
Person
Tom Holland
Person
Chrishell Stause
Elle

Tom Holland and Zendaya Opened Up About Their Relationship and Coping With Fame Together

How Zendaya Went From Disney Sweetheart to Emmy Nominee. On-screen and off-screen couple Tom Holland and Zendaya spoke candidly to the Associated Press about their relationship and what they mean to each other during interviews at the London photo call for Spider-Man: No Way Home. Holland started his remarks on Zendaya by adorably complimenting her as she stepped on the red carpet.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Tom Holland Jokes He Isn’t Tall Enough To Catch Zendaya: She’d ‘Catch Me’ In ‘Spider-Man’ Stunts

Tom Holland laughed about being shorter than Zendaya and said she even caught HIM during a ‘Spider-Man’ stunt. Tom Holland, 25, joked about not being tall enough to catch onscreen love interest and real-life girlfriend Zendaya, 25, during stunts for Spider-Man: No Way Home. During an interview on The Graham Norton Show on Dec. 3, the Dune beauty revealed how Tom — who is 5’8″– ended up looking less than heroic during filming “Spider-Man swings us on top of a bridge, and he places me there…” the 5’10” stunner explained. “He’s supposed to gently, you know, rest MJ on the bridge and walk away from her.” But, she added that “because of our height difference” if they’re headed to the same point that “I will land before him because my feet obviously hit the ground before he does.”
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Selling Sunset#Real Estate#Hollywood Stars#Oppenheim Group
Cosmopolitan

Zendaya Steps Out in a Superhero Mask and Webbed Dress to the ‘Spider-Man’ Premiere

Considering the fact that Every. Single. Look. Zendaya’s worn to promote Spider-Man: No Way Home has been a master class in both style and references, fans had big expectations for her red carpet appearance at the film’s Los Angeles premiere on Monday night. And she went alllll the way out. By which I mean Zendaya showed up in a shimmery nude dress embellished with spider webs and at one point wore a lace mask with strong superhero vibes. I mean….
BEAUTY & FASHION
Elle

Zendaya Flaunts Hot Pink Suit With Boyfriend Tom Holland at Sirius XM Town Hall

How Zendaya Went From Disney Sweetheart to Emmy Nominee. Zendaya and Tom Holland are continuing what is, ostensibly, the Spider-Man: No Way Home press tour, but has really transformed into their red-carpet relationship rollout. After several headline-making press appearances and quiet dates in a row, the duo’s latest public display took place at the Sirius XM Town Hall event on Dec. 10, with Spider-Man co-star Jacob Batalon in tow.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Marvel Cinematic Universe
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Zendaya Stuns In Backless Black Gown For 2021 Ballon d’Or Event With Tom Holland

Zendaya and Tom Holland were photographed while looking incredible and posing on the red carpet of the special event in Paris, France. Zendaya, 25, turned heads on Nov. 29 when she showed up to the 2021 Ballon d’Or awards ceremony in a gorgeous black gown that revealed skin in the back. The actress was joined by her reported boyfriend Tom Holland, 25, who wore a classic black and white tuxedo, as she stepped outside a car in Paris, France, and was photographed and filmed while walking and later posing on the red carpet. She looked gorgeous as she confidently stood in front of the various cameras and flaunted her fashion choice, which featured a tied section in the back.
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

Zendaya & Tom Holland Reunite For Dinner Date In Paris After Confirming Romance

The ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ co-stars stepped out for a romantic evening in Paris, as the couple got dinner together. Nothing more romantic than a dinner in Paris! Tom Holland and Zendaya were spotted going on a dinner date together at France’s Le Giraffe restaurant on Sunday November 28. It’s one of the couple’s first public outings, after the 25-year-old actor finally opened up about their relationship in a brand new interview with GQ on November 17. The pair looked dapper and ready for a night on the town.
CELEBRITIES
In Style

Zendaya Just Dyed Her Hair Auburn

Zendaya underwent a major hair transformation just in time for the new year. The actress shared a photo of her auburn dye job and lob haircut on her Instagram Stories on Thursday, revealing that she was ready to switch things up ahead of the holidays. Zendaya snapped a mirror selfie...
CELEBRITIES
Allure

Zendaya's No Way Home Premiere Hair Is Stopping Hearts Around the Globe

Zendaya is the gift that keeps on giving. Less than a week ago — December 8, to be exact — the actor won us all over with her intergalactic-inspired hairstyle for the cover of Interview Magazine, followed by a chin-length bob that she wore to the Ballon d'Or ceremony on November 29. Now: cornrows. She debuted the protective style on the red carpet at the Spider-Man: No Way Home premiere in Los Angeles on December 13.
CELEBRITIES
Inside the Magic

Tom Holland and Girlfriend Zendaya Have a Problem Filming Together, Star Reveals

The next installment in Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios’ Spider-Man franchise is, perhaps, one of the most anticipated films of all time. With expectations, anticipation, and spoilers running rampant in the Marvel fandom, the new movie from director Jon Watts has a lot to live up to when it exclusively hits theaters on December 17, 2021.
MOVIES
TVShowsAce

TVShowsAce

Enid, OK
86K+
Followers
19K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

This is a reality TV news site full of the latest news, interview and spoilers.

 https://www.tvshowsace.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy