(CBS4) — In light of the Rogel Aguilera-Mederos sentencing, the hashtag #NoTrucksToColorado is gaining traction on social media platforms like Tik Tok, Twitter and Facebook. Truck drivers around the country are posting videos online, saying they’ll refuse to drive to Colorado to stand in solidarity with Aguilera-Mederos, after he was sentenced on Dec. 13 to 110 years for the 2019 deadly crash on I-70 near Colorado Mills mall that left four people dead. Rogel Lazaro Aguilera-Mederos (credit: Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office) Many of the truck drivers protesting online said the sentence for Aguilera-Mederos is excessive, and they also fear the state’s mandatory minimum...

JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO