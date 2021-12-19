ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Washington returns from COVID pause, topples Seattle 64-56

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

SEATTLE (AP) After three weeks without a game, Washington looked like ''a bad gym class,'' in the first half to the eyes of coach Mike Hopkins as the Huskies returned to the court on Saturday night. Washington woke up and looked far better in the final 20 minutes. Emmitt...

www.cbssports.com

thespun.com

USC QB Transfer Says Interesting School Was 1st To Contact Him

Earlier this month, USC quarterback Kedon Slovis decided to enter the NCAA transfer portal. Among the first schools to contact him was one of the Trojans’ greatest rivals. In an interview with TrojanSports.com, Slovis revealed that the Notre Dame Fighting Irish were the first team to call him. He said he was shocked by how quickly he heard back from any team, let alone Notre Dame.
COLLEGE SPORTS
mwwire.com

Nevada tops LMU In First Game Back From COVID-19 Pause

Nevada tops LMU In First Game Back From COVID-19 Pause. Nevada keeps winning streak alive, squeaks past LMU 68-63 Nevada was able to push their winning streak to five games Saturday, in a late nightcap against Loyola Marymount University. The Wolf Pack found success once again relying on their guards in what turned out to be a sloppy game by both teams. There were 31 combined turnovers and neither team shot above 40-percent from the field. The largest lead was from Nevada was 10 with 13 minutes left to play in the game. The Wolf Pack was able to let the Bulldogs get back into this one, allowing LMU to tie the game at 63 with 1:30 left in the contest. Nevada was able to take a late lead and was able to squeak out a win against a WCC opponent, a conference that has been brutal to the Wolf Pack.
NEVADA STATE
KTSM

Allen attains WAC Player of the Week acclaim for NMSU

DENVER, CO – For the first time in almost two years, an NM State men’s basketball player got his hands on a Western Athletic Conference Player of the Week award. Monday morning, the WAC announced Teddy Allen was its Men’s Basketball Player of the Week after helping NM State extend its winning streak to five games with a perfect […]
COLLEGE SPORTS
CBS Sports

Kimera Bartee, Tigers first base coach and former MLB player, dies at 49

Detroit Tigers first base coach and former major-league outfielder Kimera Bartee died suddenly Monday at the age of 49. Tigers general manager Al Avila announced Bartee's passing with a statement released on Tuesday:. "All of us in the Tigers baseball family were shocked and saddened to learn that first base...
MLB
Free Lance-Star

College notebook: King George native Smith leaves Hokies' staff to join Northwestern

Few college football teams have been affected more by the off-season carousel of player and coach movement than Virginia Tech. The Hokies, who recently hired Brett Pry as head coach, will be missing seven potential starters in next Tuesday’s Pinstripe Bowl against Maryland because of transfers and players turning pro. Several others have declared for the NFL draft but will play in the bowl.
KING GEORGE COUNTY, VA
Western Iowa Today

Iowa wins big against SE Louisiana

(Iowa City) Iowa improved their men’s basketball record to 9-3 on Tuesday with a 93-62 victory over SE Louisiana. It’s the 5th time the Hawks have topped 90 points this season. Four Hawkeyes scored in double figures led by Keegan Murray’s 20 points. Murray was 8/13 from the...
IOWA STATE
CBS Sports

Washington Football Team using bench controversy to return fire ahead of rematch with Cowboys

Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery. But since the Washington Football Team (6-7) is falling seriously short of mimicking the Dallas Cowboys' (10-4) ability to win games in 2021, they've instead opted to focus on where the players sit during the game. The age-old rivalry saw an added twist in Week 14 after head coach Mike McCarthy essentially guaranteed a victory -- labeled a "big mistake" by Ron Rivera -- but hit a new level of potency when owner Jerry Jones ordered heated benches to be delivered and placed on the Cowboys sideline, after being tipped off by the Seattle Seahawks that the ones at FedEx Field were faulty.
NFL
kscj.com

Keegan Murray Named Big Ten Player of the Week

IOWA CITY, Iowa — University of Iowa men’s basketball sophomore Keegan Murray has been named Big Ten Player of the Week, it was announced Monday by the Big Ten Conference Office. Murray (6-foot-8, 225 pounds) powered Iowa to a convincing 94-75 victory over Utah State last Saturday night...
IOWA CITY, IA
floridahockeynow.com

NHL Today: League paused due to Covid outbreak, return Dec. 27

The NHL has paused its season — however briefly — due to a Covid-19 outbreak throughout the league following the two games remaining on schedule for tonight. The league had originally scheduled games through Wednesday night with teams breaking for Christmas. As it currently stands, there will be...
NHL
CBS Sports

NHL to pause season from Wednesday through Christmas Day over COVID-19 concerns

The NHL is hitting pause on its season Wednesday through Christmas Day in order to prevent further spread of COVID-19. The league made the announcement on Monday night. Earlier in the day over 15% of the league's players were put in virus protocols. In total, 11 teams had their seasons paused over outbreaks before the league decided to pause play.
NHL

