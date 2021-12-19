ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valdosta, GA

Valdosta State falls to Ferris State in lopsided national championship game

By Alison Posey
WTXL ABC 27 News
WTXL ABC 27 News
 3 days ago

It was a game where nothing seemed to go right for the Valdosta State. The Blazers led 17-13 with 2:47 to play in the first quarter, and never led again.

Ferris State dominated in all facets of the game, despite just throwing the ball twice in the first quarter. They led 41-17 at the end of the first half, and scored 45 unanswered to win the Division II national title.

Jared Bernhardt and Tyler Minor led the Bulldogs on the ground.

Valdosta State finishes the year 12-2. Their other loss came to West Florida to close out the regular season. It's their first loss in the national title game since 2002. They'd won their last four straight appearances. It's Ferris State's first national title.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Valdosta, GA
Sports
Local
Georgia Sports
City
Valdosta, GA
Valdosta, GA
College Sports
Local
Georgia College Sports
WTXL ABC 27 News

WTXL ABC 27 News

8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tallahassee, Florida news and weather from WTXL ABC 27 News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy