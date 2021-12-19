ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marvel Confirms More "Spider-Man" Films To Come

By Cole Blake
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarvel's Kevin Feige and Amy Pascal discussed the future of the Spider-Man franchise in a new interview with the New York Times, following the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home. Pascal, who serves as a producer for Sony, discussed previous comments about wanting to make more films. "We’re producers,...

