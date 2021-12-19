Iowa State’s Breece Hall enters NFL draft

Breece Hall has apparently wrapped up an impressive career at Iowa State. Reese Strickland-USA TODAY Sports

Iowa State running back Breece Hall is going pro. Hall is the latest of college football’s top rushers to declare, posting an announcement to his Instagram earlier Saturday.

Although Dane Brugler of The Athletic has Hall listed as the third-best running back prospect, behind Michigan State’s Kenneth Walker III and Texas A&M’s Isaiah Spiller, he is part of the consensus top three among all draft sites.

“Playing for Iowa State has been nothing short of a gift,” Hall said in his posted statement. “After much praying and discussion with loved ones, I have decided to forgo my remaining eligibility and enter the 2022 NFL Draft.”

“While this decision has not been easy,” Hall continued, “playing in the NFL has been a lifelong dream of mine. I know that Cyclone Nation will support me and this decision. I am excited and grateful for this next step in my life.”

Hall sits at fifth in the nation in rushing yards per game with 122.67. He is also tied with four others for the most rushing touchdowns in college football with 20. His additional three receiving touchdowns gives him the most total touchdowns of any player in the NCAA (not including quarterbacks).

While there are not many mock drafts projecting running backs to be taken in the first round, Hall, Walker III and Spiller are sure to be three of the top backs taken.