Teen injured in West End shooting

A 17-year-old boy is in the hospital after a shooting in the West End.

Police say he was hit during a shootout on the 1700 block of Baymiller St. The incident began shortly after 9 p.m. between people in a car and someone on the street. Shortly after the shooting, the car crashed into another parked car near Poplar St. and the occupants fled the scene. Police believe the car was stolen from Northern Kentucky.

Investigators have not confirmed whether the teen was involved in the shootout.

No arrests have been made.

Police have not provided any suspect information.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more becomes available.