More than 50 years after its debut, “A Charlie Brown Christmas” remains one of the most beloved holiday specials ever created. It owes no small part of its longevity to its music, composed by jazz pianist Vince Guaraldi. This holiday season, Atlanta drummer and songwriter Jeffrey Bützer and keyboardist T. T. Mahoney will perform their annual “A Charlie Brown Christmas” concert, a tradition now observed for over a decade. This year, the show travels to several venues around Georgia, beginning with The EARL on Dec. 10. The duo joined “City Lights” host Lois Reitzes via Zoom to share their love for Guaraldi’s timeless score.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO