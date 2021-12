Kody and Christine Brown continue to ‘struggle’ in their marriage on the Dec. 5 episode of ‘Sister Wives.’. Things did not get better in Kody Brown and Christine Brown’s marriage on the Dec. 5 episode of Sister Wives. Although the episode started out on a positive note, with the family finally deciding how they would divide up their Coyote Pass property, Christine’s heart still wasn’t in it. She was still set on moving back to Utah, although that did not seem to be in the cards for Kody and the rest of his wives.

TV SERIES ・ 16 DAYS AGO