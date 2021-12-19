Washington returns from COVID pause, topples Seattle 64-56

Nevada tops LMU In First Game Back From COVID-19 Pause. Nevada keeps winning streak alive, squeaks past LMU 68-63 Nevada was able to push their winning streak to five games Saturday, in a late nightcap against Loyola Marymount University. The Wolf Pack found success once again relying on their guards in what turned out to be a sloppy game by both teams. There were 31 combined turnovers and neither team shot above 40-percent from the field. The largest lead was from Nevada was 10 with 13 minutes left to play in the game. The Wolf Pack was able to let the Bulldogs get back into this one, allowing LMU to tie the game at 63 with 1:30 left in the contest. Nevada was able to take a late lead and was able to squeak out a win against a WCC opponent, a conference that has been brutal to the Wolf Pack.

