Washington State

Washington returns from COVID pause, topples Seattle 64-56

semoball.com
 3 days ago

SEATTLE (AP) -- Emmitt Matthews Jr. scored 11 of his 17 points as part of a big run to start the second half, and Washington returned to the court for the first time in three weeks with a 64-56 win over Seattle University on Saturday night. The Huskies (5-4,...

www.semoball.com

Related
thespun.com

USC QB Transfer Says Interesting School Was 1st To Contact Him

Earlier this month, USC quarterback Kedon Slovis decided to enter the NCAA transfer portal. Among the first schools to contact him was one of the Trojans’ greatest rivals. In an interview with TrojanSports.com, Slovis revealed that the Notre Dame Fighting Irish were the first team to call him. He said he was shocked by how quickly he heard back from any team, let alone Notre Dame.
COLLEGE SPORTS
FanSided

KC Chiefs vs Pittsburgh Steelers game is clouded by COVID questions

If you find yourself refreshing your Twitter feed, turning to news sites, and/or trying to find a TV channel with answers about what to expect for the Kansas City Chiefs‘ scheduled Week 16 game against the visiting Pittsburgh Steelers, just know you’re not alone. In fact, some of those involved in the actual game are likely doing the very same thing.
NFL
mwwire.com

Nevada tops LMU In First Game Back From COVID-19 Pause

Nevada tops LMU In First Game Back From COVID-19 Pause. Nevada keeps winning streak alive, squeaks past LMU 68-63 Nevada was able to push their winning streak to five games Saturday, in a late nightcap against Loyola Marymount University. The Wolf Pack found success once again relying on their guards in what turned out to be a sloppy game by both teams. There were 31 combined turnovers and neither team shot above 40-percent from the field. The largest lead was from Nevada was 10 with 13 minutes left to play in the game. The Wolf Pack was able to let the Bulldogs get back into this one, allowing LMU to tie the game at 63 with 1:30 left in the contest. Nevada was able to take a late lead and was able to squeak out a win against a WCC opponent, a conference that has been brutal to the Wolf Pack.
NEVADA STATE
semoball.com

Holmgren, Watson lead No. 4 Gonzaga past Northern Arizona

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) -- Chet Holmgren had 20 points and nine rebounds, Anton Watson scored 17 and No. 4 Gonzaga beat Northern Arizona 95-49 on Monday night to extend the nation's longest home winning streak to 58 games. Drew Timme added 14 points for Gonzaga (10-2), which was coming off...
SPOKANE, WA
floridahockeynow.com

NHL Today: League paused due to Covid outbreak, return Dec. 27

The NHL has paused its season — however briefly — due to a Covid-19 outbreak throughout the league following the two games remaining on schedule for tonight. The league had originally scheduled games through Wednesday night with teams breaking for Christmas. As it currently stands, there will be...
NHL
semoball.com

BC, Georgetown suffer league forfeits after canceling games

COVID-19 concerns at Georgetown and Boston College have caused both teams to suffer forfeits in their conference standings. COVID-19 concerns at Georgetown and Boston College have caused both teams to suffer forfeits in their conference standings. Boston College's basketball game at Wake Forest scheduled for Wednesday is canceled in Atlantic...
COLLEGE SPORTS
semoball.com

Florida A&M, Arizona State cancel game amid power outage

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) -- The men's basketball game between Florida A&M and Arizona State has been canceled due to an arena power outage. Both teams agreed to cancel Tuesday's game after a facilities issue caused a power outage at Desert Financial Arena. The cancelation comes as games across the country...
ARIZONA STATE
semoball.com

Darthard, Aimaq lead Utah Valley past Washington 68-52

SEATTLE (AP) -- Le'Tre Darthard scored 16 points, Fardaws Aimaq added 15 points and 15 rebounds, and Utah Valley shut down Washington 68-52 on Tuesday night. Darthard hit two 3-pointers early in the second half to start a 15-4 run that gave the Wolverines a 54-39 lead with 7:49 remaining in the game. The Huskies drew within nine near the 5-minute mark but Tim Caesar responded with a 3-pointer and the Wolverines led by double digits the rest of the way.
WASHINGTON STATE
semoball.com

Miami officials say football team is now in virus protocols

The Miami Hurricanes' plans to play in the Sun Bowl on Dec. 31 appear to be uncertain at best, after the school announced its football program has entered COVID-19 protocols. The Miami Hurricanes' plans to play in the Sun Bowl on Dec. 31 appear to be uncertain at best, after the school announced Tuesday that its football program has entered COVID-19 protocols.
COLLEGE SPORTS
semoball.com

Benzan, No. 6 Maryland women rout Coppin State 98-52

BALTIMORE (AP) -- Diamond Miller caught a pass at full speed and made a layup in transition, with no apparent fear about her knee. Moments later, she made a 3-pointer. The rout was on for No. 6 Maryland by that point, but what Miller was able to do was of greater significance for the Terrapins. They are finally looking healthy after a 98-52 victory over Coppin State on Tuesday.
MARYLAND STATE
semoball.com

Odukale scores 28 points in Pitt's 64-55 victory

PITTSBURGH (AP) -- Femi Odukale scored 17 of his career-high-tying 28 points in the second half when Pittsburgh pulled way to beat Jacksonville 64-55 on Tuesday. Odukale was 9-of-13 shooting with a personal-best five 3-pointers. Mouhamadou Gueye added 15 points -- 10 in the second half -- and had 12 rebounds plus four blocks for his first double-double this season. Jamarius Burton scored 12 points.
COLLEGE SPORTS
semoball.com

Jets place 2 more on COVID-19 list, TE Griffin on IR

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) -- The New York Jets placed rookie left guard Alijah Vera-Tucker and cornerback Michael Carter II on the COVID-19 list, adding to a growing group of sidelined players. The team also announced Tuesday it activated backup quarterback Mike White from the COVID-19 list after he missed...
NFL
semoball.com

COVID-decimated Washington runs out of gas in loss to Eagles

PHILADELPHIA (AP) -- Playing with a quarterback who signed four days earlier and missing a handful of starters because of a coronavirus outbreak, Washington could not keep up with the well-rested Philadelphia Eagles. After jumping out to a 10-point lead, Washington ran out of gas in a 27-17 loss Tuesday...
NFL
semoball.com

Brajkovic scores 22, Davidson beats No. 10 Alabama 79-78

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) -- Luka Brajkovic scored 22 points and made a late 3-pointer and Michael Jones scored 21 points to help lift Davidson to a 79-78 victory over No. 10 Alabama on Tuesday night. The Wildcats (9-2) rolled to a 13-point lead in the second half and held on...
ALABAMA STATE
semoball.com

Davidson holds off No. 10 Alabama comeback, wins 79-78

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) -- Luka Brajkovic scored 22 points and made a late 3-pointer and Michael Jones scored 21 points to help lift Davidson to a 79-78 victory over No. 10 Alabama on Tuesday night. The Wildcats (9-2) rolled to a 13-point lead in the second half and held on...
ALABAMA STATE

